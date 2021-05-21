Snap brings Story Studio standalone video editing app but only for some users

Snapchat Story Studio, a new standalone video editing app for iOS was announced at Snap’s Partner Summit. The new app will give users editing tools and help them create professional-level content for mobile. Also Read - Snap's new Spectacles looks ambitious, lets users see the world in augmented reality

Snap says that Story Studio will be easy to use, and it will let creators trim shots with ‘frame-precise’ editing. They can check within Snapchat on what’s trending on the app like sounds, hashtags, and lenses. Given it’s a Snap app, the standalone Story Studio will have lenses directly built-in. Users will be able to add stickers, captions, and use Snap’s licensed music catalog as well. Besides trimming videos frame by frame, users will be able to save them or export the video to other apps on their devices. The videos can be shared directly to Snapchat via a built-in button. Unlike certain social media apps, the content created in Story Studio won’t include a watermark. Also Read - Snapchat for iOS finally supports dark mode: How to enable?



As mentioned earlier, the Story Studio standalone app will be available on iOS exclusively for now. It will be rolled out to the masses later this year. Also Read - Snapchat includes Ludo Club as new Snap Game: Here's how to play

Besides the new Story Studio app, the social media network has launched a web platform for Spotlight. The platform will allow people to watch Spotlight content without opening the main Snapchat app. Further, creators will be able to upload videos to Spotlight from Chrome or Safari. On that aspect, the company added that it would no longer distribute $1 million per day to its top Spotlight creator but rather distribute millions per month starting June 1 this year.

However, creators will be able to start accepting gifts directly on Snapchat. TechCrunch notes that while users replying to a story on Snapchat, they can buy Snap Tokens and send them as a gift (a virtual item). It isn’t clear as to how the amount will be divided between Snap and creators. The gifting option to favourite creators will be released later this year on both Android and iOS platforms.