At the virtual Snap for India 2021 event, Snap Co-Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel announced that social media platform Snapchat has crossed the 100 million user milestone in India. The company has further announced local partnerships in India. According to the company, it has increased the net number of new advertisers by 70 percent in the year 2020. It will soon introduce new monetisation streams for content creators on the platform.

"We have made significant investments to localize the Snapchat experience for the Indian community. We have added culturally relevant content, developed highly active and creative local creator communities, and invested in local products, marketing initiatives, and language support," said Evan Spiegel in a statement. He further added, "We will continue to anchor our efforts around celebrating local culture and talent, while empowering, growing, and providing resources for our community of Indian creators."

Snapchat has partnered with the e-commerce platform Flipkart to create a new AR experience for the platform. The company is launching a new Camera Kit that is basically an end-to-end solution for third-party developers. It will allow Flipkart users to shop for new products at the Camera Storefront by virtually experiencing the place.

Snap has also teamed with Zomato to help users access restaurant information and place orders directly from their personal Map on the Snapchat app. The company has further announced that select OnePlus devices including the OnePlus 9R now come with an “always-on display” bitmoji feature that shows a user’s personal Bitmoji avatar on the display.

Samsung Mobile has also launched a unique “Fun Mode” feature that will add some of Snap’s AR-powered lenses to their native camera app. This will be available on Samsung’s “Made in India” M series smartphones.

Additionally, Snap has also introduced “made-for-mobile shows” that will offer local content. The company has also launched a Hinglish version of Snap Originals ‘Phone Swap’. According to the company, it has been watched by 16 million Snachatters since its launch. It has also announced a few more shows including What’s On My Plate feat. Anushka Sen and Vir Das’ and The Most Epic Max Show.