Snapchat celebrates Friendship Day with new Lenses: Here's how to use it

Snapchat is celebrating Friendship Day with new Lenses or filters. The new Snap lenses will likely allow users to share fun moments, virtual hugs, etc with their friends on Snapchat. Also Read - 10 most downloaded mobile apps in 2021 so far: TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, more

Like some of the major social media platforms, Snapchat follows the tradition of bringing new filters during festivals and events. Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. To help users celebrate the occasion in advance, Snapchat is said to have designed the lenses to let them express themselves and create memorable moments. Also Read - Disney Pixar Filter: How to get and use the 3D cartoon face filter on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok

The lenses as observed by TheIndianExpress have Snap code which one will be able to access by simply pointing the camera app on the code. There are a total of four lenses which come with a limited unlock time period between 24 to 48 hours. The lenses even allow playing around different games as well. Here’s how to use the new Snapchat Friendship Day lenses. Also Read - How to use Snapchat's viral Cartoon 3D Style Lens

How to use Snapchat Friendship Day Lenses

Step 1- First up, launch the Snapchat app.

Step 2- Switch the camera app to the rear side.

Step 3- Scan any of the codes below.

Step 4- Once the app recognises a code, it will begin scanning. Once done, it will pop up a new Lens that will stay unlocked for 24 or 48 hours depending on the Lens you try. You will then be set to play with the new Snap lenses.

While Friendship Day is still a few days away, Snapchat seems to have taken the first step to stay ahead of its rivals WhatsApp, Instagram that will most likely bring creative stickers on their platforms ahead of the special day. Having said that, Snapchat recently added a My Places feature to the Snap map. The new feature offer three main tabs- visited, favorites, and popular. Notably, the social media platform has used an algorithm to provide personalised recommendations so that users can better engage with the world around them.