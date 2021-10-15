Snapchat has rolled out a new “Creator Hub” that will feature educational and informational video tutorials from Snap Stars and other creators. These videos will educate users about the creative tools like filters, lenses, and sounds on the app and how can they be utilised. According to Snapchat, this Creator Hub for India will include 9 local languages. These languages are Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Japanese and Malayalam. Also Read - Snapchat suffered a massive outage globally last night

As per a statement by Snapchat, “The intention and purpose of our Creator Hub is to be informational on all things focused on creators at Snap. In addition to video tutorials, the community will also be able to access a wide variety of written information around everything from the best ways to get started with, if one is new to the platform to how to level up the content strategy.” Also Read - Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more

Snapchat Creator Hub

The Snapchat Creator Hub is now live on the company’s official India website. The Snap Stars and creators will be able to reach out to a wider set of audiences via their Public Stories, Shows and Snap Originals on Discover.

The newly- announced Creator Hub will allow users to understand how to create a content strategy, how to get more traffic on that content, how to analyse the audience. Users will also get rewarded for creating content on the platform.

In other news, the social media app was down last night globally. Several users had reported the same saying they were unable to post story updates or send messages. Snap, which is the parent company of Snapchat, tweeted: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

The outage was confirmed by the Down Detector website, which is an app outage tracking website. Millions of users were affected by this outage globally.