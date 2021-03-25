Snapchat introduces new features to celebrate Holi

Covid-19 cases are currently on the rise in India. Now, with Holi arriving at such a time most of the people would want to stay locked in their home. But if you still want to wish a Happy Holi to your close friends and family, you can do that virtually, safely from your home. To help you in wishing Holi to your close friends and family, Snapchat has introduced new colourful sticker packs, AR lenses, 3D Bitmojis and more. Here we will be taking a look at all of the new Snapchat features that will help you wish Holi to your friends and family. Also Read - How to make money on Snapchat Spotlight India, TikTok like Short-Video App

The company offers its users over 50 Holi lenses created by the Snapchat community. All of these AR lenses can be found under the 'Holi Hai' tab in the Lens Explorer. It has also added dedicated Holi-themed content inside of the Discover tab from various creators like 5-minute Crafts India, BRUT india and PLUC.

Apart from the dedicated AR lenses, the company has also added new Holi filters, 3D Bitmojis, Snap Map features, paint-throwing cameos and more.

The company has also announced the four winners of its recent Holi Lensathon via its official website. The winning lenses include a lens that drenches a Snapchatter in flower-infused coloured water in tapping the cation “Bura an mano Holi hai”, the second one is where Snapchatters get to eat as many Gujiyas as they want, the third one is where users have to burst balloons. Lastly, the fourth lens is where users can create their own Holi bonfire.

Using all of these features, users can create and send customised Holi greetings to their friends and family, all while staying safe and secure from the coronavirus disease.