comscore Snap introduces Snapchat for Web: Check details
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Snapchat Introduces Web Version Of Snapchat App But You Probably Cant Use It Yet
News

Snapchat introduces web version of Snapchat app, but you probably can’t use it yet

Apps

Snapchat for web will be available exclusively for Snapchat Plus subscribers in the US, the UK and Canada, and Snapchatters across Australia, and New Zealand.

Snapchat

Image: Snap

Snapchat on Monday announced to bring features like chatting and video calling to desktop through a new web app for the first time. Snapchat for Web is a new way for “our community to stay connected through our camera when they’re at their computers,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Snapchat Plus with ability to see who rewatched your Story, BFF pin and more announced

To begin with, the web platform will be available exclusively for Snapchat Plus subscribers in the US, the UK and Canada, and Snapchatters across Australia, and New Zealand. Also Read - Snapchat is likely to roll out its subscription-based service called Snapchat Plus: Know details

“We can’t wait to bring it to our entire global community soon,” said the platform that has nearly 332 million users. Also Read - MX TakaTak gets Snapchat's AR Camera Kit, here's what it means to you

Snapchat for Web will only be compatible with Google’s Chrome browser and not Apple’s Safari at the launch.

“With more than 100 million Snapchatters using our voice and video calling each month on average, we’re excited to offer a new way for our community to keep conversations going on their computers,” said Snap, the parent company of Snapchat.

Snapchat for Web includes top messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses which will roll out soon.

The social media platform Snapchat last month announced that its Snapchat Plus, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, is available for $3.99 per month.

It is available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Snapchat will expand the Plus feature to more countries over time.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 8:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno8 Pro launched in India at Rs 45,999 : Check out how it looks
Photo Gallery
Oppo Reno8 Pro launched in India at Rs 45,999 : Check out how it looks
Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

Deals

Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

Oppo launches its first tablet in India: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo launches its first tablet in India: Check details

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Oppo Reno8 series launched in India: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo Reno8 series launched in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Snap introduces Snapchat for Web: Check details

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details

Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

Oppo launches its first tablet in India: Check details

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999