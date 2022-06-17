Snapchat is planning to introduce a paid subscription called “Snapchat Plus” for its users on the platform. This service will give access to exclusive features to the subscribers, reported 9to5 Google. This was first reported by a developer and researcher, Alessandro Paluzzi. Also Read - MX TakaTak gets Snapchat's AR Camera Kit, here's what it means to you

Snapchat Plus to arrive soon: Benefits, features

Notably, Snap has officially confirmed to The Verge that the company is internally testing the subscription plan. This plan is expected to give access to exclusive features and early access to new public features. As per the official statement, “We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community.” Also Read - Snapchat will now show restaurants near you, here's how to use the feature

The company has not revealed much information about the exclusive features. It is expected that Snapchat Plus subscribers will be able to pin friends to the top of their list, will be able to use exclusive icons, and show a special badge on their profile. They will also be able to see the number of times someone watched your Story. Also Read - Snapchat introduces the new Shared Stories feature, here's how to use it

Paluzzi has shared a few screenshots, suggesting that the paid subscription service will cost €4.59 per month (approx Rs 377). The buyers will also get a discount based on the plan they choose: semi-annual or annual. Since Snap has not confirmed any of it, chances are these numbers might change.

For the unversed, not just Snapchat, Instagram is also testing the same subscription plans but for creators only as of now. Instagram said that with Subscriptions, creators will be able to “develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits.”

It was rumoured that creators will be able to charge anywhere between $0.99 (Rs 73.2 approx.) to $99 (Rs 7,361 approx.) based on what they feel their content is worth.