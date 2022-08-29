Snapchat Launches Dual Camera Feature Check How To Use It

Snapchat has introduced a new feature aptly called Dual Camera. The feature has been seen on various Android devices before but Snapchat is introducing some quirky elements to make it a better fit on their platform. The Snapchat camera is one of the most used camera module and within the module, Snap is introducing a new Dual Camera feature to capture multiple perspectives at the same time. This will help everyone be part of the picture/video. Also Read - How to connect your Android smartphone with your Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

How to use new Snapchat Dual Camera feature

Open your Snapchat and you’ll see a new icon in the camera toolbar. With one simple tap, you can start creating Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective. Snapchat claims that Dual Camera is a creative way for their community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory – like at a music festival, or everyday moments like culinary adventures in the kitchen. Also Read - Google Play Store Android games on offer: Get these five paid titles for free

Dual Camera layouts to choose from

Dual Camera has four layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout. These layouts produce varying results. Vertical is the most common dual camera feature we’ve seen on different smartphones. Horizontal is essentially a similar layout, but with horizontal placements. Picture-in-Picture mode will allow one camera to show in a relatively small space, much like a video call. The fourth and final layout is called Cutout. As the name suggests, it cuts out the subject from one camera and imposes it onto the footage of the second camera. The new feature will also be compatible with the other Snapchat editing features that are mostly used with normal posts. Users will also be able to add Snapchat creative tools, including music, Stickers and Lenses. Also Read - How to back up data on your Android Device using Google Account: A step-by-step guide

Dual Camera will be available globally on iOS from August 29. However, Android support will only rollout in the coming months, according to a statement by the company.

Snap has also setup a reward program for Spotlight creators in which it makes available millions of dollars to eligible Snapchatters who create the top Spotlight Snaps. Share what you make with Dual Camera on Spotlight, or if inspiration strikes quickly, create a Snap or Story.