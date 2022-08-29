comscore Snapchat launches Dual Camera feature: Check how to use it
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Snapchat Launches Dual Camera Feature Check How To Use It
News

Snapchat introduces new creative feature Dual Camera: Here's how to use it

Apps

Snapchat Dual Camera will be available globally on iOS from August 29. However, Android support will only rollout in the coming months

Snapchat Dual Camera

Snapchat Dual Camera feature launched

Snapchat has introduced a new feature aptly called Dual Camera. The feature has been seen on various Android devices before but Snapchat is introducing some quirky elements to make it a better fit on their platform. The Snapchat camera is one of the most used camera module and within the module, Snap is introducing a new Dual Camera feature to capture multiple perspectives at the same time. This will help everyone be part of the picture/video. Also Read - How to connect your Android smartphone with your Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

How to use new Snapchat Dual Camera feature

Open your Snapchat and you’ll see a new icon in the camera toolbar. With one simple tap, you can start creating Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective. Snapchat claims that Dual Camera is a creative way for their community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory – like at a music festival, or everyday moments like culinary adventures in the kitchen. Also Read - Google Play Store Android games on offer: Get these five paid titles for free

Dual Camera layouts to choose from

Dual Camera has four layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout. These layouts produce varying results. Vertical is the most common dual camera feature we’ve seen on different smartphones. Horizontal is essentially a similar layout, but with horizontal placements. Picture-in-Picture mode will allow one camera to show in a relatively small space, much like a video call. The fourth and final layout is called Cutout. As the name suggests, it cuts out the subject from one camera and imposes it onto the footage of the second camera. The new feature will also be compatible with the other Snapchat editing features that are mostly used with normal posts. Users will also be able to add Snapchat creative tools, including music, Stickers and Lenses. Also Read - How to back up data on your Android Device using Google Account: A step-by-step guide

Dual Camera will be available globally on iOS from August 29. However, Android support will only rollout in the coming months, according to a statement by the company.

Snap has also setup a reward program for Spotlight creators in which it makes available millions of dollars to eligible Snapchatters who create the top Spotlight Snaps. Share what you make with Dual Camera on Spotlight, or if inspiration strikes quickly, create a Snap or Story.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 7:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Oppo A57e price in India leaked ahead of launch
Mobiles
Oppo A57e price in India leaked ahead of launch
5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Features

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Here s when Poco M5 will arrive in India

Mobiles

Here s when Poco M5 will arrive in India

Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery dates, waiting period announced: All details here

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery dates, waiting period announced: All details here

How to Translate text on any Android phone

How To

How to Translate text on any Android phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Snapchat introduces new creative feature Dual Camera: How to use it

Here s when Poco M5 will arrive in India

Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery dates, waiting period announced: All details here

iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check out the deals and offers

Reliance Industries announces new Gigafactory to make power electronics

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022

Features

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022
How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video

Features

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video
Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart

News

Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart
Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More