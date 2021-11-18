The social media platform, Snapchat has introduced two new “Layers” called Memories and Explore for Snap Map. For the unversed, the Snap Map feature on the app allows users to show their location to their friends (if they decide to opt-in). With the new “Memories” layer, Snapchatters will be able to look back at the pictures or videos shot at a particular location. If they browse the map and zoom in to a particular location, they can see pictures they clicked at that spot in the past. Also Read - How to send new Diwali 2021 AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, Bitmoji on Snapchat

According to the company, these memories are private and are only available on private accounts. Hence, your friends will not be able to see these memories.

On the other hand, the “Explore” will revamp the “Heat Map” of the app. It will now show images and videos posted by other Snapchatters from all around the world. The company further revealed that Snapchatters will have a toggle in front of the Memory layer where they can choose to see which format of the landscape they want to look at.

As per a statement by Snapchat, “With partnered Layers from the likes of Ticketmaster coming soon, Snap is thrilled to deliver new innovative experiences for Snapchatters on Snap Map.”

Additionally, Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc. has recently partnered with Sony Music. With collaboration with Sony, Snapchat has rolled out a few AR lenses that come with sound.

For the unversed, Snap Co-Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel recently announced that the social media platform Snapchat has crossed the 100 million user milestone in India. According to the company, it has increased the net number of new advertisers by 70 percent in the year 2020. It will soon introduce new monetisation streams for content creators on the platform.