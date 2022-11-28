Snapchat now has a Windows 11 app, just like Instagram

After ignoring the Windows platform for years, Snapchat has landed in the Microsoft Store, letting users access the photo-sharing platform on a PC. Snapchat has so far been accessible on Android and iOS but has never favoured providing support for the Windows platform. And even though Snapchat now has a Windows 11 app, it is not a full-fledged app. Also Read - How to restore a lost Snapstreak on Snapchat: A step-by-step guide

The Snapchat app on the Microsoft Store is a Progressive Web App (PWA), meaning it is essentially the PC version of Snapchat available as an app through the Microsoft Store. The Snapchat listing in the Microsoft Store is only 1.4MB, which seems more like a shortcut to the app than an actual app. Since Microsoft Edge is a Chromium-based browser, it lets you install most websites as apps on your PC. Also Read - Snapchat introduces iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts and more

A similar PWA is also available for Meta’s Instagram, letting you access the platform on a PC. The functionality is the same, except the interface is changed and a few functionalities are not available. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

How to download Snapchat on your PC

It is a simple process. On your PC, go to the Microsoft Store by clicking the Store icon on the taskbar or searching for the Store using the Search button. After you have opened the Microsoft Store, search for Snapchat using the bar on the top. The first result is likely the genuine one that you need. To download Snapchat, you need to click “Get”, after which the downloading process begins. After the app is installed, it will be available in the Start menu and the app library. You can pin the app to the Start menu or the taskbar for quick access.

Snapchat features on PC

According to the screenshots available on the Snapchat listing, you could access your contacts, see their Snaps, and chat with them. Your avatar will be visible through different animations in the app. You can video chat with your friends on the Snapchat for PC app, as well.