Snapchat Plus reaches 1 million paying subscribers in just six weeks

Snap has introduced a new 'Priority Story Replies' that allows Snapchat+ replies to be more visible to Snap Stars. They can also pick an emoji they want their friends to see after they view Snaps.

Snap has announced that its premium service Snapchat+ has reached 1 million subscribers and the platform has begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience. The company said that as part of users’ subscriptions, they can now access even more exclusive features. Also Read - Facebook sees massive drop in teen usage in last seven years: Report

“It is been just over six weeks since we launched Snapchat+ and we are thrilled to share there are over 1 million paying subscribers.” Also Read - Snap Inc. introduces new Snapchat+ paid subscription in India: Check price, new features

Snapchat+ features

The new ‘Priority Story Replies’ will allow Snapchat+ replies to be more visible to Snap Stars. They can also pick an emoji they want their friends to see after they view Snaps. Also Read - How to add a Snapchat Story with Music or Custom Sound

Users can give their Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise. They can also change up their homescreen Snapchat app icon with new designs.

Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available on the platform, is available for $3.99 per month.

It is now available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, and Austria.

Meanwhile, the platform has also developed an in-app tool that allows parents to observe who their children are chatting with without letting guardians see the content of private chats.

–IANS

  • Published Date: August 16, 2022 4:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 16, 2022 4:50 PM IST

