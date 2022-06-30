comscore Snapchat Plus, a paid subscription-based service announced: Price, features and more
Priced at $3.99 (approx Rs 300) per month, Snapchat Plus is introduced specifically for people who spend most of their time interacting with their friends on the platform. 

After a series of rumours, Snap has finally rolled out the Snapchat Plus, an optional paid subscription service that offers exclusive features and more benefits. Priced at $3.99 (approx Rs 300) per month, Snapchat Plus is introduced specifically for people who spend most of their time interacting with their friends on the platform. The company’s SVP of Product, Jacob Andreou, describes this service as a “material new revenue source”. Also Read - Snapchat is likely to roll out its subscription-based service called Snapchat Plus: Know details

Snapchat Plus announced: All you need to know

The Snapchat Plus service has been rolled out for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for now. The company has promised that it will be available in other countries soon. Also Read - MX TakaTak gets Snapchat's AR Camera Kit, here's what it means to you

As per the official statement by Snap, “Today we’re starting to roll out Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat for $3.99/month. This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support.”

As per a report by The Verge, Snapchat Plus offers a “cosmetic upgrade”. In terms of features, subscribers will get the ability to change the style of Snapchat’s icon. They will also get the ability to see who rewatched a Story. Additionally, they will get a BFF pin that can be used to pin one of their friends’ chat history at the top under the name “BFF”. The BFF pin feature is likely to remain exclusive for Plus members only.

For the unversed, major Snapchat competitor Instagram has also introduced a paid subscription service for its creators on its own platform. Instagram said that with subscriptions, creators will be able to “develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits.”

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 9:49 AM IST

