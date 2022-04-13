comscore Snapchat's new Dynamic Stories feature will create Stories based on news articles
News

Snapchat partners with publishers to roll out the new Dynamic Stories feature: How it works

Apps

Snapchat has teamed up with publications like GQ India, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Vogue India and more for the new Dynamic Stories fetaure.

Untitled design - 2022-04-13T104213.569

Snapchat Dynamic Stories

Snapchat has introduced a new feature called Dynamic Stories for its users. This feature will allow publishers to create posts based on stories published on a website. As per the company, “This new Discover format uses a partner’s RSS Feed to automatically create Stories from the content a Publisher is already creating on the web.” The feature is now being tested in the US, the UK, France and India. Also Read - Snapchat lets you share videos directly from YouTube: Here’s how

Snapchat reveals that with this feature, users will be able to keep up with the breaking news right from credible news sources in real-time as it is being reported. Snapchat assures that it does not “offer an unmoderated open newsfeed, where unvetted individuals or publishers can broadcast false and misleading information to a large audience”. Notably, only verified publishers and creators will appear on the Discover tab. Also Read - Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR

Snapchat has revealed the names of the publications, it has partnered with for the Dynamic Stories feature. Also Read - Snapchat will soon let you ditch your old, embarrassing username from yesteryears

● US: Axios, Bloomberg, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, Self, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Vice, Vogue

● UK: British Vogue, GQ UK, The Independent, The Mirror

● France: Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France

● India: GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, Vogue India

As per a statement by Snapchat, “By tying publishing on Snapchat into our partners’ existing workflow, we’ve created an easy way for them to create daily content and significantly lower costs. This new format will also play a significant role in supporting our continued effort to bring local content to our community across the globe.”

For the unversed, Snapchat has recently announced that all users will now be able to share their favourite YouTube videos with their friends straight through the Snapchat Camera.

  • Published Date: April 13, 2022 11:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 13, 2022 12:17 PM IST

