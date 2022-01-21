comscore Snapchat to limit friends suggestions for teenagers on the platform
Snapchat announces to limit the 'Quick Add' feature for the safety of teenagers

Snapchat users below the age of 18 years will only receive suggestions that have “a certain number of friends in common with that person”.

Snapchat is introducing a new feature that will limit friend suggestions for teenagers on the platform. The feature is aimed to keep users aged between 13 and 17 years away from strangers. For the unversed, the US is currently battling the fentanyl epidemic and hence Snapchat is working to keep the teenagers on the platform away from drug dealers. Snapchat users below the age of 18 years will only receive suggestions that have “a certain number of friends in common with that person”. Also Read - Snapchat for iOS gets new features: Here's how to use Bitmoji Reactions, Poll Stickers

According to the company, “In the coming months, we will be sharing more details about the new parental tools we are developing, with the goal of giving parents more insight into who their teens are talking to on Snapchat, while still respecting their privacy.” Also Read - Top Instagram features that are inspired by TikTok

Snapchat reveals that it is trying to make its platform a better place for minors. For example, “Snapchatters cannot see each other’s friend lists, we don’t allow browsable public profiles for anyone under 18 and, by default, you cannot receive a message from someone who isn’t already your friend”. Also Read - Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

The company claims that it has managed to increase the proactive detection rates by 390 percent which is actually an increase of 50 percent since the last public update in October. Snapchat further claims to have detected 88 percent of drug-related content which is also an increase of 33 percent since the previous update. The social media account further explains that it bans the account once it finds any drug dealing activity from those accounts. Additionally, it uses technology to restrict the user from creating more accounts on the platform. In some cases, proactively refer the accounts to law enforcement for investigation.

Additionally, Snapchat has also introduced a new flat cut chip called Lay’s Wafer Style-‘so thin that it disappears’. The interactive AR lens allows users to participate in a magic trick that they see themselves disappear in smoke.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 1:47 PM IST

