comscore Snapchat will let you change your username: How to use it
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Snapchat will soon let you ditch your old, embarrassing username from yesteryears
News

Snapchat will soon let you ditch your old, embarrassing username from yesteryears

Apps

Snapchat users will not be able to use usernames that have been used before.

Snapchat

(Image: Pixabay)

Snapchat is liked by teenagers and young adults alike. It keeps adding new features to its platform to make sharing content fun and interesting. Today, the company announced a new feature that will enable users to let go of their embarrassing usernames without losing access to their accounts. Also Read - Here's how you can change user name on Snapchat

According to a report by The Verge, Snapchat will soon enable users to change their usernames on the platform. This feature will be rolled out to Snapchat’s Android and iOS-based apps globally starting February 23. With this update, Snapchat users will be able to change the username of their accounts without creating a new account or in other words, without losing access to their original account. Also Read - Snapchat announces to limit the 'Quick Add' feature for the safety of teenagers

Notably, Snapchat’s new username changing feature does sound interesting and it will let Snapchatters get more creative. However, the feature does come with its own set of caveats. For instance, Snapchat will let users change their usernames only once in a year, which means if you pick a bad username or if you spell it incorrectly, you will be stuck with it for a year. Also, the report says that users will not be able to pick usernames that have already been used on the platform. So, if you want to pick a username that has been inactive for a long time now, Snapchat’s upcoming update won’t help you pick that. Also Read - Snapchat for iOS gets new features: Here's how to use Bitmoji Reactions, Poll Stickers

Simply put, Snapchat users will have to pick a unique username every time they change their usernames and that they won’t be able to recycle their old and long forgotten usernames once used.

How to change your username in Snapchat

Once Snapchat’s feature to change usernames becomes available later this month, here are the steps that you can follow to pick a different name for yourself:

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app.
Step 2: Tap the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner of the camera to head over to the profile screen.
Step 3: Now tap the gear icon to access the settings.
Step 5: After that, scroll down to the Username section and tap it.
Step 6: Now tap the ‘Change Username’ button.
Step 7: Type the new username that you want to use.
Step 8: Lastly, tap the Next button to confirm your selection.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 10:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23
Apps
Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23
Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon

Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter

Apps

Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23

Apps

Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23
How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps
Snapchat to limit friends suggestions for teenagers on the platform

Apps

Snapchat to limit friends suggestions for teenagers on the platform
Snapchat for iOS gets new features: Here's how to use Bitmoji Reactions, Poll Stickers

Apps

Snapchat for iOS gets new features: Here's how to use Bitmoji Reactions, Poll Stickers
Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

Apps

Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Acer Predator Helios 300 भारत में लॉन्च, 16GB RAM समेत मिल रहे कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

5000mAh बैटरी वाले Infinix Zero 5G की पहली सेल आज, जानें मिलेंगे क्या ऑफर

Twitter का सर्वर एक सप्ताह में दूसरी बार डाउन, दुनियाभर में यूजर्स को हुई परेशानी

OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus TV Y1S Series भारत में हुए लॉन्च, कीमत से फीचर्स तक जानें सब कुछ

Garena Free Fire बैन के बाद क्या है प्लेयर्स के लिए आगे की राह?

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

News

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features
Mobiles
Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features
Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter

Apps

Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter
Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers