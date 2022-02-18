Snapchat is liked by teenagers and young adults alike. It keeps adding new features to its platform to make sharing content fun and interesting. Today, the company announced a new feature that will enable users to let go of their embarrassing usernames without losing access to their accounts. Also Read - Here's how you can change user name on Snapchat

According to a report by The Verge, Snapchat will soon enable users to change their usernames on the platform. This feature will be rolled out to Snapchat’s Android and iOS-based apps globally starting February 23. With this update, Snapchat users will be able to change the username of their accounts without creating a new account or in other words, without losing access to their original account. Also Read - Snapchat announces to limit the 'Quick Add' feature for the safety of teenagers

Notably, Snapchat’s new username changing feature does sound interesting and it will let Snapchatters get more creative. However, the feature does come with its own set of caveats. For instance, Snapchat will let users change their usernames only once in a year, which means if you pick a bad username or if you spell it incorrectly, you will be stuck with it for a year. Also, the report says that users will not be able to pick usernames that have already been used on the platform. So, if you want to pick a username that has been inactive for a long time now, Snapchat’s upcoming update won’t help you pick that. Also Read - Snapchat for iOS gets new features: Here's how to use Bitmoji Reactions, Poll Stickers

Simply put, Snapchat users will have to pick a unique username every time they change their usernames and that they won’t be able to recycle their old and long forgotten usernames once used.

How to change your username in Snapchat

Once Snapchat’s feature to change usernames becomes available later this month, here are the steps that you can follow to pick a different name for yourself:

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app.

Step 2: Tap the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner of the camera to head over to the profile screen.

Step 3: Now tap the gear icon to access the settings.

Step 5: After that, scroll down to the Username section and tap it.

Step 6: Now tap the ‘Change Username’ button.

Step 7: Type the new username that you want to use.

Step 8: Lastly, tap the Next button to confirm your selection.