News

Snap’s Story Studio app will let iPhone users create videos like a pro

Apps

Snap’s Story Studio app is available for download on Apple’s App Store for users in the US, UK and Canada.

Snapchat

Image: Apple App Store

Snapchat has launched its advanced video-editing app called Story Studio. The app is designed to help creators more control over designing vertical videos on Snapchat by giving them access to advanced tools such as AR Lenses and trending audio tracks among others. Snap describes the Story Studio app as a ‘fast and fun way for creators to make advanced, engaging vertical videos to share on Snapchat.’ First announced in May at Snap Partner Summit, the app is available for download on Apple’s App Store for users in the US, UK and Canada. Also Read - Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

With Story Studio, Snapchat users can use video editing tools such as frame-precise trimming, layers, captions, lenses, and transitions to create advanced videos with more nuanced effects. In addition to this, users can also add Snapchat Sounds, which includes a vast archive of music from the company’s sounds library, to their videos. Also Read - TikTok ban lifted in Pakistan, is India next to follow? Check details

Videos created using Snap’s Story Studio app can be directly exported to Snapchat’s Spotlight, which is a dedicated tab within the app for sharing viral videos that are up to 60 seconds long. Alternatively, users can download the video and share it on other platforms. The app also has a dedicated button that lets users share the video on other video-sharing platforms directly from the Story Studio app. Also Read - Instagram is shutting down Snapchat-like Threads application by end of this year

Notably, the launch of Story Studio comes as another effort by Snap Inc amid stiff competition from Instagram and TikTok in the short mobile video space. Snap said that it has paid more than $250 million to over 12,000 creators since the launch of Spotlight last year. The company, as reported by The Verge, also said that it has been paying millions per month to top performing Spotlight submissions. However, it didn’t share the exact figures. Additionally, Snap said that it will continue to offer “a range of opportunities” to reward popular creators on Snapchat for their content. However, the company didn’t specify if it planned to provide the monetary rewards.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 11:06 AM IST

Best Sellers