comscore Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps could carry malware: Report
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report
News

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report

Apps

Some Galaxy Store apps are looking for more than the usual permissions such as contacts, call logs, and even the ability to make calls

Samsung Galaxy Store

Galaxy Store apps found with malware-carrying capacity

Samsung is one of the few smartphone brands that uses its own application store. Regulating what apps are being posted on the app store is no easy task and that became evident. Reportedly, Samsung’s Galaxy Store has some apps that may have the capacity of carrying malware such as “riskware”, adware, and more. Also Read - Samsung will resume One UI 4.0 update after implementing critical patch from Google

A new report by Android Police has claimed that some of the Showbox-based apps on the Samsung Galaxy Store triggered Google Play Protect warnings when they were installed on Android devices. Further investigation revealed that these warnings may be credible, as the apks of one of the apps raised over a dozen low-grade alerts from security vendors. Some claimed it was “riskware” while others termed it adware. Additionally, the report claims that these apps are looking for more than the usual permissions such as contacts, call logs, and even to make calls. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

The questionable applications found on the Galaxy Store were found to be capacity of executing dynamic code. What this means is that the applications may not have an active malware within their code but they can download and execute other code, including malware. The report suggests that such access is hardly of any use for a legitimate cause. The apps can be “weaponized” easily as they can become trojan-carrying malware. These issues were spotted in at least two of the Galaxy Store apps. The report suggests more apps could be carrying similar threats. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A53 launch timeline tipped, specs leaked: Here's everything we know so far

Another big issue with the applications that were tested was that they were clones of an app that enabled piracy. Showbox is an app that provides pirated content flouting copyrights of TV shows and movies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 9:02 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 28, 2021 9:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report
Apps
Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report
Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

News

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

How to host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Entertainment

How to host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report

Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report

Apps

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features
Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first

Mobiles

Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first
Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

Opinions

Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?
Samsung Galaxy A53 launch timeline tipped, specs leaked: Here's everything we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A53 launch timeline tipped, specs leaked: Here's everything we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Fire-Boltt Almighty स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, ब्लूटूथ कॉलिंग समेत मिल रहे ये शानदार फीचर्स

Oppo A11s हुआ लॉन्च, बहुत ही कम कीमत में यूजर्स को मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन की दुनिया में तहलका मचाने आ रहा Xiaomi का धांसू फोन, Android 12 के साथ कल होगा पेश

राजधानी में इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों की संख्या में होगा इजाफा, प्रदूषण पर लगेगी लगाम

फ्री फायर में आज फ्री में मिलेंगे ये धांसू आइटम, रिडीम करें लेटेस्ट एक्टिव कोड

Latest Videos

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report
Apps
Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report
Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications
Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

News

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers