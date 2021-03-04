comscore Sonu Sood's blood bank app will help connect donors to those needing blood urgently
Sonu Sood's blood bank app will help connect donors to those needing blood urgently

The actor is expected to launch India's biggest blood bank through an app called Sonu For You which will help donors to connect with those who need blood on an urgent basis.

Finding blood donors is crucial, especially when one is not aware of donor demographics. While it is still difficult to organise blood units during medical emergencies, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has taken the initiative to launch a blood bank app. To what the reports say, the actor is expected to launch India’s biggest blood bank through an app called Sonu For You which will aim at connecting donors to those needing blood urgently.

The app will allow a donee to reach out to donors, and upon receiving a request a donor can immediately reach the hospital and donate blood. The app will even assist patients with rare blood groups.

“Sonu For You was conceived by me and my friend, Johnson. Every time someone needs blood on an urgent basis and we share the same on social media, we receive responses from many. So we thought, why not come with an app that serves the same purpose?”He adds: “Going to a blood bank to search for a certain blood group can take a long time especially in cases of rare blood groups. Every year, 12000 patients in India die due to a lack of donated blood. With this app, we want to convey the message that our 20 minutes can save someone’s life,” the Bollywood actor told IANS.

While Sonu’s latest initiative has yet again garnered appreciation, the actor’s heart-warming initiatives during covid disruption have long been cheered by the natives on the online platform. From helping stranded labourers with transport, to accomodating health workers during the national lockdown, the actor actively participated to provide relief to different sectors in the society. Notably, the actor also introduced a freemium app called ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ last year to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers in India. The platform was basically built to connect those in need of jobs with job providers.

  Published Date: March 4, 2021 6:28 PM IST

Sonu Sood's blood bank app will help connect donors to those needing blood urgently

Sonu Sood's blood bank app will help connect donors to those needing blood urgently

Apple iOS 14.5 public beta 3 released: How to install

News

Apple iOS 14.5 public beta 3 released: How to install

MyJio app is reportedly showing full ads, violates Google Play Store policies

Apps

MyJio app is reportedly showing full ads, violates Google Play Store policies

