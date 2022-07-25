comscore Sony subscription plans in India: Price, validity, benefits and more
Sony LIV subscription plans in India: Price, validity, benefits

SonyLIV offers monthy, six-month and yearly subscription plans in India. Here's all you need to know.

SonyLiv is one of the popular streaming services, owned by Sony Pictures Network, in India. The platform offers exclusive series including Scam 1992:The Harshad Mehta Story, Rocket Boys, Undekhi, Gullak and so on. Sony LIV also offers a wide range of sports content that includes WWE, UFC, the UEFA Champions League and more. Also Read - Top Airtel Prepaid Recharge plans with SonyLIV subscription

In addition to this, the catalogue of Sony LIV also includes popular shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma, and so on. The platform has Hollywood films, web series, live sporting events and more. Also Read - Google brings audio switching feature to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s what it does, how it works

SonyLIV subscription plans in India

In India, SonyLIV offers four subscription plans: Also Read - Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K smart TV launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

SonyLIV premium plan

Sony LIV premium plan has three categories, monthly, semi-annual and annual. All three categories offer the same benefits at different pricing and validity. The plan provides access to live sports, TV channels, SonyLIV original content, and Hollywood movies. Notably, the six-month and yearly plan allows users to use two screens simultaneously, whereas the monthly plan does not have this advantage.

The monthly premium plan is priced at Rs 299, the six-month plan will cost you Rs 699 and the yearly premium plan is available at Rs 999.

SonyLIV WWE Network plan

As the name suggests, this WWE Network plan gives access to Live WWE events, NXT, and PPVs, unrestricted access to the entire WWE archives, and exclusive WWE series, RAW and Smackdown episodes, documentaries, and biographies.

SonyLIV Mobile-only plan

This mobile-only plan also offers the same content as the other two plans. However, your content streaming capacity will be limited to one screen. They will be able to use up to 5 profiles. Notably, this plan will not work for laptops and smart TVs.

These plans offer ad-free content to its members. However, these ads will still be shown on “non-fiction live contents, live channels and few other selected content”.

  Published Date: July 25, 2022 4:49 PM IST

