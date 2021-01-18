YouTube has started testing a new feature where users will be able to buy featured products in YouTube videos directly from the platform. This is in line with a Bloomberg report of October last year which revealed that the move is aimed at converting “YouTube’s bounty of videos into a vast catalog of items that viewers can peruse, click on and buy directly”. As of now, the test is visible to users in the US. Also Read - Phone numbers of WhatsApp Web users are now available on Google search: Report

"We're testing a new way for people to easily discover and purchase products featured in YouTube videos," YouTube said in a support page. The company is piloting the feature with a limited number of creators wherein they can add certain products to their videos. A shopping bag icon will be added on the bottom left corner of the video, which viewers can click on to see a list of featured products as well as explore more information about each product including related videos, and purchase options. The feature is live for users in the US on iOS, Android, and desktop.

The latest development suggests Google wants to go big in the e-commerce space, a move that could rival big names like Amazon. The tech giant recently updated its Google Shopping with features like price tracking, Lens for exploring how other people have styled similar looks for a piece of clothing.

Last week, Google updated the shopping experience on Google Search wherein a new section that will feature the most popular products from stores globally will appear when users search for products like clothing or shoes. Prior to the update, Search results only showed links to different products and stores while trying to search for a product. Do note that the update will only be available for mobile users.