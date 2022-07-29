comscore Love Twitter Blue? Soon, you will have to pay more to use it
Soon you will have to pay more to use Twitter Blue: Here’s why

Twitter has increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue to $4.99 (Rs 396 approximately). This change will come into effect in October 2022.

Twitter launched its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, back in June last year. At the time, the company had set the subscription price for the service to $2.99 (or Rs 237 approximately). Now, a year later, the company has increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue to $4.99 (Rs 396 approximately). Also Read - Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay

The news comes as a courtesy of a Twitter thread shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra. In the email shared by Navarra, the company says that while it was increasing the subscription price for Twitter Blue, it would keep the price unchanged for early adopters until October 2022, post which they have the option of either continuing with the increased subscription price or going back to the free version of Twitter sans all the additional features that are a part of Blue service. Also Read - Twitter blocked more and more accounts in India since 2014: MeitY

In the email, the company also said that Twitter Blue users will be notified at least 30 days before the new subscription prices come into effect post which the Twitter Blue subscription will be renewed at USD 4.99, CAD 6.49, AUD 6.99 or NZD 6.99 based on users’ location. Also Read - Twitter user base increases to 238 million amid legal battle with Elon Musk

It is worth noting that Twitter hasn’t specified as to why it has decided to increases prices for its Blue subscription service. But the company didn’t specify the reason for its sudden decision but in the email it did say that it would focus on building new features and improving existing ones.

“This change helps us continue to build some of the new features you’ve been asking for, improve upon the current ones you already love and sustain our mission of supporting journalism,” the company wrote in the email.

“We have lots of exciting things coming up, including creating a more frictionless reading experience and launching new features in Twitter Blue Labs,” the company added.

As far as India is concerned, Twitter hasn’t launched its subscription-based platform in India yet. Some reports last year suggested that the company could launch Twitter Blue in India at a price of Rs 267 per month but that hasn’t happened so far.

Separately, Twitter has run into trouble with the Indian government. The company recently filed a request for judicial review in the Karnataka High Court challenging some of the content takedown orders that the Indian government issued to the company. The company in the documents submitted in the court said that some of the requests by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are not in line with the Section 69A of the Indian IT Act, 2000.

Published Date: July 29, 2022 6:13 PM IST
  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 6:13 PM IST

