comscore Spotify 2021 plans: Expand to 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, Spotify HiFi lossless tier launch
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotify reveals 2021 plans: Expand to 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch
News

Spotify reveals 2021 plans: Expand to 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch

Apps

Spotify plans to expand to 85 new countries including Pakistan in the days to come. The music streaming company also revealed that Hindi support is coming.

spotify

Representational image

Spotify on Monday during a virtual press meet announced to expand service to 85 new markets. The music streaming platform said that these new markets will get access to Spotify in the “next few days”. The exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Spotify will be soon available across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, Daniel Ek, co-founder and CEO, announced. Additionally, the company announced the coming of Hindi support. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to find your top songs for the year

Some of the major markets include Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria. With the expansion plan, the app aims to get more and more users on board. Currently, it has more than 345 million monthly active users and over 155 million paid subscribers globally. Also Read - Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs in Exchange of Lower Royalty Rates

Spotify is currently available in 93 countries including India. In the country, the platform offers Free and Premium plans. The company also revealed that it will launch for TV, consoles, speakers, wearables, and cars in the days to come. Also Read - Spotify now lets you search for songs with just lyrics

Check out the list of 85 markets that will get the taste of Spotify music soon:

Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Botswana
Brunei Darussalam
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Cameroon
Chad
Comoros
Côte d’Ivoire
Curaçao
Djibouti
Dominica
Equatorial Guinea
Eswatini
Fiji
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Grenada
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Jamaica
Kenya
Kiribati
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Lesotho
Liberia
Macau
Madagascar
Malawi
Maldives
Mali
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Micronesia
Mongolia
Mozambique
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Pakistan
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Rwanda
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Solomon Islands
Sri Lanka
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Suriname
Tanzania
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Zambia
Zimbabwe

Spotify wrapped 2020

Representational image

Spotify to be available in Hindi

The company has big plans for India as well. It has been confirmed that the Spotify app will soon be available in Hindi as well. Gadgets360 reported that for the music streaming service, “Hindi is part of a wave of 36 new languages coming soon to Spotify, alongside the likes of Romanian and Swahili.”

The report further stated, “with the arrival of Hindi localisation at an undetermined date, the Spotify UI will be available in more than 60 languages in total. Hindi will be the last major language to join the fray. Currently, Spotify is available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Japanese.”

With the plan to make Spotify app available in Hindi, the company clearly aims to take on the likes of other music streaming platforms including JioSaavn, Apple Music, Gaana, which is available in several local languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Spotify HiFi lossless tier coming in 2021

Spotify has also announced getting into the high-quality audio business with Spotify HiFi very soon. At the same online event, the company announced Spotify HiFi, which is a new lossless tier. This is said to be priced higher than the existing Spotify Premium subscription.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2021 9:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet
Telecom
Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet
Google Pixel 5a new renders appear: Bigger display, dual cameras, and more

Mobiles

Google Pixel 5a new renders appear: Bigger display, dual cameras, and more

Spotify to expand in 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch

Apps

Spotify to expand in 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch

Apple beats Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020

News

Apple beats Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020

Samsung Galaxy F62 review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy F62 review

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro first look: Leaked render and retail box show camera design

Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet

Google Pixel 5a new renders appear: Bigger display, dual cameras, and more

Apple beats Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020

Microsoft to launch Predictions feature in Word soon

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Spotify to expand in 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch

Apps

Spotify to expand in 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch
Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs

News

Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs
Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs with Lower Rates | BGR India

News

Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs with Lower Rates | BGR India
Spotify now lets you search for songs with just lyrics

Entertainment

Spotify now lets you search for songs with just lyrics
Apple One: Spotify calls out Apple for playing dirty

Entertainment

Apple One: Spotify calls out Apple for playing dirty

हिंदी समाचार

Valheim Survival Game को मिल रहा PUBG जैसा जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, इन दिग्गज गेम्स को पछाड़ा

Motorola G100 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा, हो सकता है Motorola Edge S का ग्लोबल वर्जन

OPPO Find X3 सीरीज में आ सकते हैं 4 धांसू फोन, जानिए कब होंगे लॉन्च

iQOO भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन, 15 मिनट में चार्ज होगी बैटरी

Vodafone Idea की Vi Movies and TV App पर यूजर्स देख पाएंगे Hungama का प्रीमियम कंटेंट

Latest Videos

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more

News

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more
Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?

Reviews

Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?
Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro first look: Leaked render and retail box show camera design
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro first look: Leaked render and retail box show camera design
Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet

Telecom

Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet
Google Pixel 5a new renders appear: Bigger display, dual cameras, and more

Mobiles

Google Pixel 5a new renders appear: Bigger display, dual cameras, and more
Apple beats Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020

News

Apple beats Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020
Microsoft to launch Predictions feature in Word soon

News

Microsoft to launch Predictions feature in Word soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers