Popular music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has acquired Dublin-based Kinzen, a global leader in protecting online communities from harmful content.

The platform said that Kinzen's advanced technology and deep expertise will help Spotify more effectively deliver a safe, enjoyable experience on the platform around the world.

"We have long had an impactful and collaborative partnership with Kinzen and its exceptional team," Dustee Jenkins, Spotify's Global Head of Public Affairs, said in a blog post.

“Now, working together as one, we will be able to even further improve our ability to detect and address harmful content, and importantly, in a way, that better considers local context,” Jenkings added.

The platform said its current partnership with Kinzen, which began in 2020, has been critical to enhancing its approach to platform safety.

The company’s unique technology is particularly suited for podcasting and audio formats, making its value to Spotify clear and unmatched. Kinzen was founded in 2017 by Áine Kerr, Mark Little and Paul Watson. Kinzen’s goal is to protect public conversations from “dangerous misinformation and harmful content”.

The technology the Kinzen team brings to Spotify combines machine learning and human expertise – backed by analysis from leading local academics and journalists – to analyse potential harmful content and hate speech in multiple languages and countries.

With this partnership, Spotify might avoid controversies like that of Joe Rogan’s podcast. For the unversed, Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast was accused of spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines. 270 physicians and scientists wrote an open letter to Spotify on the subject demanding to assign platform rules to avoid such situations. Several noted personalities like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell had taken down their albums from the platform in the protest.

After this, Spotify announced that it will roll out a content advisory on podcasts that discussed anything about COVID-19.

