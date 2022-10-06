comscore Spotify acquires Kinzen to keep the online content like podcasts in check: Check details
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotify Acquires Dublin Based Kinzen To Take On Harmful Content
News

Spotify acquires Dublin-based Kinzen to take on harmful content

Apps

Kinzen's unique technology is particularly suited for podcasting and audio formats, making its value to Spotify clear and unmatched.

spotify-1200

Spotify

Popular music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has acquired Dublin-based Kinzen, a global leader in protecting online communities from harmful content. Also Read - Spotify introduces audiobook service for US users

The platform said that Kinzen’s advanced technology and deep expertise will help Spotify more effectively deliver a safe, enjoyable experience on the platform around the world. Also Read - Twitter revamps Spaces tab by adding podcasts, Stations and more

Spotify acquires Kinzen to protect from harmful content

“We have long had an impactful and collaborative partnership with Kinzen and its exceptional team,” Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s Global Head of Public Affairs, said in a blog post. Also Read - Apple adds 'Top Subscriber Shows', 'Top Subscriber Channels' charts for podcasts

“Now, working together as one, we will be able to even further improve our ability to detect and address harmful content, and importantly, in a way, that better considers local context,” Jenkings added.

Spotify, Spotify Whats New Feed, spotify what's new, spotify update what's new, spotify premium what's new, spotify new account, spotify update, spotify news, social media

The platform said its current partnership with Kinzen, which began in 2020, has been critical to enhancing its approach to platform safety.

The company’s unique technology is particularly suited for podcasting and audio formats, making its value to Spotify clear and unmatched. Kinzen was founded in 2017 by Áine Kerr, Mark Little and Paul Watson. Kinzen’s goal is to protect public conversations from “dangerous misinformation and harmful content”.

The technology the Kinzen team brings to Spotify combines machine learning and human expertise – backed by analysis from leading local academics and journalists – to analyse potential harmful content and hate speech in multiple languages and countries.

With this partnership, Spotify might avoid controversies like that of Joe Rogan’s podcast. For the unversed, Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast was accused of spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines. 270 physicians and scientists wrote an open letter to Spotify on the subject demanding to assign platform rules to avoid such situations. Several noted personalities like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell had taken down their albums from the platform in the protest.

After this, Spotify announced that it will roll out a content advisory on podcasts that discussed anything about COVID-19.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 4:36 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to share location, direction in Google Maps
How To
How to share location, direction in Google Maps
Airtel 5G Plus service announced in India: Check details

Telecom

Airtel 5G Plus service announced in India: Check details

How to see blocked spam calls on Android

How To

How to see blocked spam calls on Android

Apple Watch explodes after user reports overheating issue

Wearables

Apple Watch explodes after user reports overheating issue

Nokia G11 Plus quietly debuts in India: Check details

Mobiles

Nokia G11 Plus quietly debuts in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel 5G Plus service announced in India: Check details

Apple Watch explodes after user reports overheating issue

Nokia G11 Plus quietly debuts in India: Check details

Stadia exclusive Gylt is heading to other platforms in 2023

Twitter users can now share GIFs, videos, photos in the same tweet

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review
Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video

Reviews

Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video
India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed

Features

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12

Features

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12