Spotify adds support for 12 Indian languages in its mobile app

Spotify has released a new update for its mobile app adding support for 12 Indian languages. These languages include Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. This will allow users to change the app UI according to their personal preferences. All of these languages were already available on the company's web client and have now been made available in the mobile app on both iOS and Android.

These language settings do not have an individual toggle inside of the app but instead are geared to the system settings. This means that the users will have to change the language settings on their device from the Android/iOS settings panel, which will in turn cause the whole system UI to reflect the language change.

To recall, last month during the company's Stream On event, it announced 36 new languages, including Afrikaans, Amharic, Croatian, Slovak and more, to its mobile app. These included 12 Indian dialects, which have now been added. It stated that this will "make Spotify more accessible for speakers of these additional languages worldwide."

This update has brought up the count of the total supported languages inside of the app to 62 languages including English.

During its Stream On event, it also announced that it would be expanding to 85 new markets across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America. To recall, the app officially launched in India back in February, 2019 and has seen significant growth in the country. Currently, the service has over 345 million monthly active users and over 155 million paid subscribers globally.