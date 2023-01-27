Music streaming platform Spotify on Friday said that it has fixed the issue that affected its website and application. Spotify acknowledged the outage on Twitter last night, when several users reported it from all across the world, but majorly in the US. Also Read - Spotify Premium is free for next three months, but you need to hurry up

Spotify faces global outage

Later, it announced that it has fixed the issue and the app is now up and running for all the users. Spotify tweeted: “Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help.”

Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) January 26, 2023

According to the platform’s community page, the outage took place on Thursday.

The platform also confirmed that the outage was not “limited to the Spotify website. The Spotify app on different platforms is also affected.”

Taking to Twitter, several users had reported the issue.

While one user asked, “Is it just me or is @Spotify down for everyone?”, another said, “me checking Twitter to see if anyone else’s @Spotify is down.”

According to online website outage tracker Downdetector, there were problems with Spotify’s application (65 percent), server connection (26 percent) and website (10 percent).

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Spotify had suffered a brief outage in the US that left thousands of users without access to the platform.

Several Spotify users had reported that streams suddenly stopped, and some said that they have been logged out and cannot log in again.

For the unversed, this week Microsoft services also face a massive outage globally. Microsoft’s services including Microsoft 365 and Azure were hit by a major outage that affected millions of users across the globe. The outage prevented users from accessing various services and platforms including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint among other things. The outage also affected Azure and Microsoft 365 users in India. However, it was reported that the issue was primarily limited to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Coimbatore among others.

–With inputs from IANS