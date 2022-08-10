comscore Spotify rolls out major home screen updates for Android, iOS users: Check details
News

Spotify introduces redesigned home screen with feeds for music, podcasts

Apps

With the new Spotify update, there will also be album and playlist recommendations as well as buttons that make it easy to share, like, and instantly play music.

Untitled design - 2022-08-10T182457.127

Image: Spotify

Music streaming giant Spotify has introduced a new design for the home screen of its mobile app that includes feeds for both Music and Podcasts and Shows. The company said the feature is currently rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS. Also Read - Google, Meta, Apple, Spotify and more: Why tech companies are slowing down hiring

Spotify revamps its home screen: What’s new

“By creating these feeds, Spotify will help listeners to easily scroll through the type of content they’re looking for at that moment,” the platform said in a blogpost. Also Read - Spotify’s latest Premium feature is a Play button, but you probably can’t use it yet

“The updated interface will make the experience more personalised while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations,” it added. Also Read - Spotify witnesses 433 million monthly active users, says 'better-than-expected performance in India'

In the Music feed, listeners will have quick access to suggestions based on their music taste, making discovering new favourites easier than ever.

There will also be album and playlist recommendations as well as buttons that make it easy to share, like, and instantly play music.

In the Podcast and Shows feed, listeners will be able to head straight to new episodes of their favourite shows.

They will also find personalised podcast recommendations. What’s more, listeners will be able to read episode descriptions, save to Your Episodes or start playing podcasts without leaving the page, so the experience all starts from one place.

This month, the platform introduced new individual buttons for Shuffle and Play.

The company said that this new change will allow Premium users to choose the mode they prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen to them the way they want to.

–IANS

  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 6:44 PM IST

