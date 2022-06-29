Spotify has introduced a new “Supergrouper” feature that allows users to form a supergroup that includes up to 5 of their favourite artists. Once the user selects these 5 artists, Spotify curates a personalised playlist (irrespective of genres) that the users can enjoy. They can even share this playlist as a custom card on their social media handles like Instagram. Also Read - Spotify introduces 'Community' feature to let mobile users see friends' real-time activity

Spotify introduces a “Supergrouper” feature: How it works

According to the company blog, this in-app feature will create a playlist of your selected favourite artists. You can give a special name to this playlist and share it with your friends and family via social media platforms.

Here are the steps that you can follow to use this newly introduced ‘Supergrouper’ feature.

First and foremost, users need to make sure that the Spotify app is up-to-date. On your phone, visit this Supergrouper link Now, select 3 to 5 artists that you would want to hear on loop. You even have an option to let Spotify pick your favourite artists. Assign a name for your supergroup playlist Spotify will create a Supergrouper playlist that will consist of a mix of songs by these artists. Users will also see a custom card that they can share with their friends and family on social media

Notably, this feature is now live for Spotify users in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines. According to Spotify, “Although there’s no guarantee your favorite artists will get together on stage or in the studio, Supergrouper lets you do the next best thing. Now, you can really imagine—or even try to manifest—a collaboration between Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, and Maluma.”

For the unversed, Spotify is currently working on a new “Community” feature that will show what friends are listening to on the platform in real-time.