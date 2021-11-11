comscore How you can block users on Spotify
News

Spotify rolls out a new feature to block users on the platform: How it works

Apps

Once you block the user, they will not be able to access your listening activity, your page, or any public playlists. You also can unblock a user you have previously blocked at any time.

  • Published: November 11, 2021 1:05 PM IST
Hey-Spotify

Music streaming platform Spotify has introduced a new feature that lets users block others on the platform more easily. Previously, users had to contact customer support to block someone, but now the feature is easier to find on a user profile, reports The Verge. Also Read - How to get free 3 months Spotify Premium subscription

To block a user, go to their Spotify profile. Under their username and photo, above their public playlists and next to the “follow” button, click the three dots menu and choose “block,” or on mobile, “block user”. Also Read - Apple Music could soon release on the PlayStation 5: Report

Hey-Spotify Also Read - Spotify offers 20 percent Diwali discount on its one-year premium plan: Know how to avail

Now that user will not be able to access your listening activity, your page, or any public playlists. You also can unblock a user you have previously blocked at any time.

“At Spotify, we’re committed to delivering the best possible listening experience to our users,” a company spokesperson said in an email to the website.

“Privacy is something that is, and always will be, enormously important to us and our block feature, which gives users more control, is the latest step towards that commitment,” the spokesperson added.

The company introduced a “block artist” feature in 2019, but users have been asking for a way to block other users for the past several years.

In 2018, BuzzFeed News did an in-depth report on Spotify users who were stalked and harassed by other users but who were unable to prevent the harassers from viewing their activity on the platform.

At the time, Spotify said it was putting the introduction of a block user capability “under consideration”.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 1:05 PM IST

