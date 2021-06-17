Spotify Greenroom Clubhouse-like live audio room is here: How to download and get started?

Spotify Greenroom, a new live audio app, and Clubhouse competitor made its debut on Wednesday. The mobile app will be available on both iOS and Android platforms. The new Spotify Greenroom is nothing but the Locker app which was designed by Betty Labs and acquired by Spotify in March. Also Read - Exclusive: Clubhouse Payments coming to India soon, will help creators monetize their content

Spotify Greenroom live audio app: What is it?

Spotify Greenroom is quite similar to Clubhouse live audio rooms where one can connect with the artists. Although the app is based on Locker Room, Spotify has done off with the white-and-reddish orange colour scheme and replaced it with its signature green theme. Speaking of the functionality, the app will allow Spotify users from worldwide to join or host live audio rooms. One can turn those interactions into podcasts as well as record live conversations. At the moment, finding audio programs to listen to depends on users joining the kind of groups within the app. Also Read - Clubhouse app finally arrives on Google Play store: Here’s how Android users can download

The interface is quite similar to c. There are different groups for topics like NBA, comedy, etc. New programs on music, entertainment, etc are being planned to be added in the coming days. It will have sports content as well, something that Locker Room solely focused on.

Spotify notes that Locker Room users will see their app updated to new and redesigned Greenroom app, following its initiation.

“The Greenroom offering will continue to evolve as we learn more about what creators and listeners want from their live audio experience,” Spotify stated.

In addition, Spotify has announced a Creator Fund that will help boost the new live audio app with more ‘content in the future’.

Spotify Greenroom: How to download and use it?

Users can download the new Greenroom app via Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Those who have a Spotify account can log in to Greenroom using Spotify login credentials.

The audio streaming service cites that users can use the new app without a Spotify account. They can simply download the app from the app store and sign up for free. The app is available in more than 135 markets around the globe.

How to start or join a Room in Greenroom?

You can start a Room by tapping on the Create Room button you will find at the bottom of the Home Page. You can invite others to the Room and pick groups to go live in. Notifications will pop up when a group you have joined or a person/fan you follow has started a Live Room. As per Spotify, content inciting or glorifying violence, explicit content are strictly prohibited in the app.