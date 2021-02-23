Spotify on Monday during a virtual press meet announced to expand service to 85 new markets. The music streaming platform said that these new markets will get access to Spotify in the “next few days”. The exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Spotify will be soon available across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, Daniel Ek, co-founder and CEO, announced. Additionally, the company announced the coming of Hindi support. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to find your top songs for the year
Some of the major markets include Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria. With the expansion plan, the app aims to get more and more users on board. Currently, it has more than 345 million monthly active users and over 155 million paid subscribers globally. Also Read - Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs in Exchange of Lower Royalty Rates
Spotify is currently available in 93 countries including India. In the country, the platform offers Free and Premium plans. The company also revealed that it will launch for TV, consoles, speakers, wearables, and cars in the days to come. Also Read - Spotify now lets you search for songs with just lyrics
Check out the list of 85 markets that will get the taste of Spotify music soon:
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Botswana
Brunei Darussalam
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Cameroon
Chad
Comoros
Côte d’Ivoire
Curaçao
Djibouti
Dominica
Equatorial Guinea
Eswatini
Fiji
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Grenada
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Jamaica
Kenya
Kiribati
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Lesotho
Liberia
Macau
Madagascar
Malawi
Maldives
Mali
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Micronesia
Mongolia
Mozambique
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Pakistan
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Rwanda
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Solomon Islands
Sri Lanka
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Suriname
Tanzania
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Spotify to be available in Hindi
The company has big plans for India as well. It has been confirmed that the Spotify app will soon be available in Hindi as well. Gadgets360 reported that for the music streaming service, “Hindi is part of a wave of 36 new languages coming soon to Spotify, alongside the likes of Romanian and Swahili.”
The report further stated, “with the arrival of Hindi localisation at an undetermined date, the Spotify UI will be available in more than 60 languages in total. Hindi will be the last major language to join the fray. Currently, Spotify is available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Japanese.”
With the plan to make Spotify app available in Hindi, the company clearly aims to take on the likes of other music streaming platforms including JioSaavn, Apple Music, Gaana, which is available in several local languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Gujarati.
Spotify HiFi lossless tier coming in 2021
Spotify has also announced getting into the high-quality audio business with Spotify HiFi very soon. At the same online event, the company announced Spotify HiFi, which is a new lossless tier. This is said to be priced higher than the existing Spotify Premium subscription.