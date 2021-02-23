Spotify on Monday during a virtual press meet announced to expand service to 85 new markets. The music streaming platform said that these new markets will get access to Spotify in the “next few days”. The exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Spotify will be soon available across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, Daniel Ek, co-founder and CEO, announced. Additionally, the company announced the coming of Hindi support. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to find your top songs for the year

Some of the major markets include Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria. With the expansion plan, the app aims to get more and more users on board. Currently, it has more than 345 million monthly active users and over 155 million paid subscribers globally. Also Read - Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs in Exchange of Lower Royalty Rates

Spotify is currently available in 93 countries including India. In the country, the platform offers Free and Premium plans. The company also revealed that it will launch for TV, consoles, speakers, wearables, and cars in the days to come. Also Read - Spotify now lets you search for songs with just lyrics

Check out the list of 85 markets that will get the taste of Spotify music soon:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Botswana

Brunei Darussalam

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Comoros

Côte d’Ivoire

Curaçao

Djibouti

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Eswatini

Fiji

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Ghana

Grenada

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Kyrgyzstan

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Lesotho

Liberia

Macau

Madagascar

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Mongolia

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Niger

Nigeria

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

Sri Lanka

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Tanzania

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Spotify to be available in Hindi

The company has big plans for India as well. It has been confirmed that the Spotify app will soon be available in Hindi as well. Gadgets360 reported that for the music streaming service, “Hindi is part of a wave of 36 new languages coming soon to Spotify, alongside the likes of Romanian and Swahili.”

The report further stated, “with the arrival of Hindi localisation at an undetermined date, the Spotify UI will be available in more than 60 languages in total. Hindi will be the last major language to join the fray. Currently, Spotify is available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Japanese.”

With the plan to make Spotify app available in Hindi, the company clearly aims to take on the likes of other music streaming platforms including JioSaavn, Apple Music, Gaana, which is available in several local languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Spotify HiFi lossless tier coming in 2021

Spotify has also announced getting into the high-quality audio business with Spotify HiFi very soon. At the same online event, the company announced Spotify HiFi, which is a new lossless tier. This is said to be priced higher than the existing Spotify Premium subscription.