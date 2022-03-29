After announcing to roll out a dedicated COVID-19 advisory for users almost two months back, Spotify has finally lived up to its promise. Users will now see a “COVID-19 Guide” category when they tap on the search option on the app (android app). This category includes podcasts and other content about coronavirus approved by authoritative sources, including the World Health Organization. This section is now available for android users in India. Also Read - No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

The section has podcasts about The Guardian, The Journal, stories about "COVID-19 Heroes" and more.

According to Spotify, this content advisory will direct the listeners to the COVID-19 Hub that will provide the right information to the listeners. For the unversed, Spotify's COVID-19 Hub is "a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources."

Spotify COVID-19 Guide and Joe Rogan controversy

For the unversed, Spotify promised to roll out this “COVID-19 Guide” back in January 2022, when it was caught in a controversy regarding a Joe Rogan podcast that was accused of spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines. 270 physicians and scientists wrote an open letter to Spotify on the subject demanding to assign platform rules to avoid such situations. Several noted personalities like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell had taken down their albums from the platform in the protest. After this, Spotify announced that it will roll out a content advisory on podcasts that discussed anything about COVID-19. The feature is finally out now.

Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek, announced on Twitter about the steps that they are taking to avoid any COVID-19 related misinformation on the platform.