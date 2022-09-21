comscore Spotify introduces audiobooks for purchase in the US: Check details
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotify Introduces Audiobook Service For Us Users
News

Spotify introduces audiobook service for US users

Apps

Users will be able to browse the catalog on the Spotify app and purchase through the website, it added, similar to the purchase of a Spotify subscription.

Untitled design - 2022-09-21T113726.778

Spotify Technology SA is locking horns with Amazon.com Inc’s Audible, with the launch of its audiobook service in the United States. Spotify users in the country will have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles, the Swedish firm said in a blog on Tuesday. Also Read - Spotify users will soon be able to post audio reactions to music playlists

Users will be able to browse the catalog on the Spotify app and purchase through the website, it added, similar to the purchase of a Spotify subscription. Also Read - Spotify to offer 3 months of free service to its new premium users

According to Spotify, “Audiobooks will show up with a lock icon on the play button, signaling that they need to be purchased in order to listen.” Users will now be able to browse and purchase audiobooks from the store, available on the web version of Spotify. Once you do that, the audiobook will be added to your library, and you can listen to it on your smartphone. They will also get features like a bookmark, speed control and more. Also Read - How to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription: A step-by-step guide

Spotify says that this is just the first iteration of audiobooks, and it will continue to introduce more features and improvements in the future.

The audiobook market was estimated at $4.8 billion in 2021 and was expected to grow at about 14 percent compound annual growth rate to $9.3 billion by 2026, according to media consultancy Omdia.

Spotify has charted an aggressive expansion path as it looks to supplement its earnings from music streaming with other revenue-generating formats such as podcasts, on which it has spent more than $1 billion to add popular names such as Joe Rogan to its roster.

As per the official statement by Spotify,”The offering available today in the U.S. is just the first iteration of audiobooks on Spotify. We’ll learn a lot through this launch and leverage those learnings as we enhance the experience with new features, plan for launches in additional markets, and innovate on the format to benefit listeners, authors, and publishers.”

–With inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 2:21 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with active noise cancelling launched in India: Details here
News
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with active noise cancelling launched in India: Details here
Tata Motors rolls out 4,00,000th unit of Tata Nexon SUV, launches new XZ+ (L) variant

automobile

Tata Motors rolls out 4,00,000th unit of Tata Nexon SUV, launches new XZ+ (L) variant

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Apple MacBook Air M1 will be down to lowest price in Flipkart sale

Deals

Apple MacBook Air M1 will be down to lowest price in Flipkart sale

Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Photo Gallery

Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with active noise cancelling launched in India: Details here

Tata Motors rolls out 4,00,000th unit of Tata Nexon SUV, launches new XZ+ (L) variant

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tommorow: New video teaser revealed

OnePlus Nord smartwatch with a square display to launch soon in India

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details