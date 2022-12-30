Music streaming giant Spotify has launched the ‘New Year’s Hub’ — a one-stop destination where users can find classic party playlists and special takeovers from popular artists. In a blogpost on Thursday, Spotify said that starting January 1, 2023, users will find content to help them set their resolutions on the application’s home page. Also Read - Spotify introduces Rewards Program with Premium Mini in India at Rs 2

Spotify launches New Year’s Hub

“Whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dancefest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you’re channelling,” it said. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to see your top 5 artists, songs, playlists of the year

Some 82,000 New Year’s Eve playlists were created between December 25, 2021 and January 31, 2022, and around 40,000 playlists were created on New Year’s night itself. The hub offers several playlists including “Party Hits,” “Afro Party Anthems,” “Get Turnt”, “Throwback Party”, “Girls’ Night” and more. Also Read - Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

Users who want to have a low-key New Year can also enjoy playlists including, “Chill Hits”, “Comfort Zone” and “Chillout Lounge.”

For the unversed, Spotify revealed that Arijit Singh was the most-streamed artist of the year in India, followed by Pritam and A.R. Rahman. The most-streamed song of the year was “Excuses” by AP Dhillon, which was streamed 19 crore times this year. “Excuses” was followed by “Pasoori” and “Kesariya”.

As per the official blogpost,”NYE 2021 was all about the tracks you could sing and dance along to. “Hey Ya!,” “Uptown Funk”, and “Mr. Brightside” all received plenty of attention. Many of the songs that gained more streams were New Year-specific tracks like Mariah Carey‘s rendition of “Auld Lang Syne – The New Year’s Anthem” and ABBA’s “Happy New Year,” which led the pack with an approximately 2,000% increase in plays.”

Last week, it was reported that the music streaming giant was working on a new feature that would integrate its iOS application with HealthKit to provide workout playlists to users based on their health data.

This would allow the platform to access information such as how long the user exercises every day, how many calories burned and more.

–With inputs from IANS