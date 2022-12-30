comscore Spotify launches 'New Year's Hub' with curated playlists: All details
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotify Introduces New Years Hub Special Playlists Party Hits Songs Music
News

Spotify introduces 'New Year's Hub' with special playlists, party hits and more

Apps

Users who want to have a low-key New Year can also enjoy playlists including, "Chill Hits”, “Comfort Zone” and “Chillout Lounge.”

Highlights

  • Spotify revealed that Arijit Singh was the most-streamed artist of the year in India, followed by Pritam and A.R. Rahman.
  • Some 82,000 New Year's Eve playlists were created between December 25, 2021 and January 31, 2022.
  • Spotify said that starting January 1, 2023, users will find content to help them set their resolutions on the application's home page.
Untitled design - 2022-12-30T122656.923

Music streaming giant Spotify has launched the ‘New Year’s Hub’ — a one-stop destination where users can find classic party playlists and special takeovers from popular artists. In a blogpost on Thursday, Spotify said that starting January 1, 2023, users will find content to help them set their resolutions on the application’s home page. Also Read - Spotify introduces Rewards Program with Premium Mini in India at Rs 2

Spotify launches New Year’s Hub

“Whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dancefest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you’re channelling,” it said. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to see your top 5 artists, songs, playlists of the year

Some 82,000 New Year’s Eve playlists were created between December 25, 2021 and January 31, 2022, and around 40,000 playlists were created on New Year’s night itself. The hub offers several playlists including “Party Hits,” “Afro Party Anthems,” “Get Turnt”, “Throwback Party”, “Girls’ Night” and more. Also Read - Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

Users who want to have a low-key New Year can also enjoy playlists including, “Chill Hits”, “Comfort Zone” and “Chillout Lounge.”

For the unversed, Spotify revealed that Arijit Singh was the most-streamed artist of the year in India, followed by Pritam and A.R. Rahman. The most-streamed song of the year was “Excuses” by AP Dhillon, which was streamed 19 crore times this year. “Excuses” was followed by “Pasoori” and “Kesariya”.

As per the official blogpost,”NYE 2021 was all about the tracks you could sing and dance along to. “Hey Ya!,” “Uptown Funk”, and “Mr. Brightside” all received plenty of attention. Many of the songs that gained more streams were New Year-specific tracks like Mariah Carey‘s rendition of “Auld Lang Syne – The New Year’s Anthem” and ABBA’s “Happy New Year,” which led the pack with an approximately 2,000% increase in plays.”

Last week, it was reported that the music streaming giant was working on a new feature that would integrate its iOS application with HealthKit to provide workout playlists to users based on their health data.

This would allow the platform to access information such as how long the user exercises every day, how many calories burned and more.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 30, 2022 12:31 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple is expected to use more OLED displays in MacBooks, iPads: Report
News
Apple is expected to use more OLED displays in MacBooks, iPads: Report
Redmi K60 is likely to debut as Poco F5 in India: Report

Mobiles

Redmi K60 is likely to debut as Poco F5 in India: Report

After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

News

After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

News

iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

Top tablets of the year: Full list

Photo Gallery

Top tablets of the year: Full list

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple is expected to use more OLED displays in MacBooks, iPads: Report

Apple OLED iPad Pro models in 11.1-inch and 13-inch sizes may launch in 2024

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: Top 10 crypto that gave highest returns in the past one year

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: Top 10 crypto that gave highest returns in the past one year

After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?