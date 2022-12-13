comscore Spotify introduces Rewards Program for Premium Mini users in India: Price, benefits
News

Spotify introduces Rewards Program with Premium Mini in India at Rs 2

Apps

Spotify Rewards Program will allow users to get access to premium service at just Rs 2 for a week, instead of Rs 25.

Highlights

  • Premium Mini plan users will see a new Rewards Program section at the bottom of the homescreen.
  • The Spotify Premium Mini plan offers ad-free music and a Download option, just like the premium plan, for a day or a week.
  • Spotify Premium Mini will cost you Rs 7 for a day and Rs 25 for a week in India.
spotify-1200

Spotify

Swedish music streaming app, Spotify, has rolled out a reward program for users in India. Notably, this program is eligible for just Premium Mini plans subscribers. It will allow users to get access to premium service at just Rs 2 for a week, instead of Rs 25. Spotify’s product manager Szymon Kopeć announced the reward program on Twitter. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to see your top 5 artists, songs, playlists of the year

Spotify rolls out Reward Program in India

As per the image shared by Kopeć on Twitter, Premium Mini plan users will see a new Rewards section at the bottom. This section will include three categories: Challenges, Rewards and Help. Also Read - Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

The Challenges category will include various challenges like using Premium Mini for 10 days in the next 30 days. The Rewards category will show the rewards, none disclosed as of now. It is expected that users will receive more rewards for continue using Premium Mini. The third Help section will give display information and will give support regarding the Spotify Rewards program.

This program will be rolled out for other Asian countries.

Spotify Premium Mini plan: Price, benefits

The Spotify Premium Mini plan offers ad-free music and a Download option, just like the premium plan, for a day or a week. Notably, it will be available for only one mobile device. It is mainly designed for users who want the premium features for a short period of time only, instead of one whole month.

In terms of pricing, Spotify Premium Mini will cost you Rs 7 for a day and Rs 25 for a week in India. The plan will let you download up to 30 songs on a single mobile device, and lets you listen to ad-free music. It offers high-quality audio streaming from Spotify Premium at 160kbps speed.

  Published Date: December 13, 2022 7:42 PM IST
