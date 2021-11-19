comscore Spotify is rolling out Lyrics feature to Android, iOS, TV users
News

Spotify is rolling out Lyrics feature to all free, premium subscribers: Check how to use

Apps

Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch to provide the lyrics feature. The users will be able to access the new lyrics feature from within the application

Spotify new feature

Spotify finally introduces Lyrics feature on its application

Spotify is finally rolling out one of the most demanded features on its platform, Lyrics. The music streaming application will start the feature roll out today and it the update will be issued for all users across the globe. Also Read - Spotify forays into audiobook business, acquires Findaway audiobook platform

Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch to provide the lyrics feature. The users will be able to access the new lyrics feature from within the application. Spotify has even made the lyrics interactive and shareable. Also Read - Spotify rolls out a new feature to block users on the platform: How it works

Lyrics are available to all Free and Premium users globally across iOS and Android devices, desktop, gaming consoles (Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and XBox One), and TV (Android TV, including FireTV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky, and Comcast). Also Read - How to get free 3 months Spotify Premium subscription

How to find Lyrics feature on different platforms

On the Spotify mobile app
-Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song.
-While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.
-You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing
-To share, tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share—and where you want to share it

On the Spotify desktop app
-From the “Now Playing” bar, click on the microphone icon while a song is playing.
-You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time while the song plays.

On the SpotifyTV app
-Open the “Now Playing View” on a song.
-Navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button” and select if you want to enable Lyrics.
-Once enabled, you’ll see the lyrics in the “Now Playing” View.

  Published Date: November 19, 2021 10:44 AM IST

