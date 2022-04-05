Spotify has announced that it is currently testing the “Featured Curators” feature that will promote popular user playlists on the platform alongside Spotify playlists. The feature is in testing phase only as of now and will let users amplify their self-curated playlist and let listeners explore more music. Also Read - Spotify rolls out the promised COVID-19 content advisory section for all users
Spotify has selected a few curators who have established followings and popular playlists on Spotify. These Featured Curated playlists are now visible on the homepage for some users in select markets. This feature will be tweaked throughout the testing phase. Also Read - No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
As per a blogpost by Spotify, “Our goal is always to make Spotify the number one destination for the best listening experience, and with this pilot, we’re giving listeners a new way to discover music from fellow fans who are as engaged as they are.” Also Read - Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more
Spotify already has personalised playlists like Discover Weekly but this feature will be different. According to Spotify, “We’re always testing unique and different listening experiences and programs for our fans, and we’re excited to watch this one unfold.”