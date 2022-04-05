comscore Spotify is testing a new feature called 'Featured Curators': How it works
Spotify is testing a new feature to help listeners discover music via user-created playlists

Spotify has selected a few curators who have established followings and popular playlists on Spotify. These Featured Curated playlists are now visible on the homepage for some users in select markets.

Spotify has announced that it is currently testing the “Featured Curators” feature that will promote popular user playlists on the platform alongside Spotify playlists. The feature is in testing phase only as of now and will let users amplify their self-curated playlist and let listeners explore more music. Also Read - Spotify rolls out the promised COVID-19 content advisory section for all users

Spotify has selected a few curators who have established followings and popular playlists on Spotify. These Featured Curated playlists are now visible on the homepage for some users in select markets. This feature will be tweaked throughout the testing phase. Also Read - No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

As per a blogpost by Spotify, “Our goal is always to make Spotify the number one destination for the best listening experience, and with this pilot, we’re giving listeners a new way to discover music from fellow fans who are as engaged as they are.” Also Read - Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Spotify already has personalised playlists like Discover Weekly but this feature will be different. According to Spotify, “We’re always testing unique and different listening experiences and programs for our fans, and we’re excited to watch this one unfold.”

For the unversed, Spotify has recently announced that playlist creation tool called Blend is now compatible with more than two users. This feature shows the similarities between two users’ music tastes by mixing their favourite tracks. The Blend playlist is updated daily with new songs.
To merge the playlists of their favorite tracks with artists, Spotify has teamed up with several artists including  BTS, Charli XCX, Kacey Musgraves, Lauv, Megan Thee Stallion, Mimi Webb, Tai Verdes, Xamã and more. According to Spotify, “To Blend with one of these artists, simply click the link in their name above and then let Spotify do the rest. We’ll merge some of your musical tastes with those of your favorite artist’s into one shared playlist made just for you. Users will also receive a share card showing your taste-match scores and the songs that bring you two together. These cards will allow you to see your listening preferences compared to the artist.”
Published Date: April 5, 2022 4:01 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 4:01 PM IST

Best Sellers