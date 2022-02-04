comscore Promised to roll out in 2021, Spotify HiFi feature still doesnt have any timeline
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotify still do not have any timeline for the promised HiFi feature
News

Spotify still do not have any timeline for the promised HiFi feature

Apps

Spotify's said HiFi feature is similar to Apple Music's Lossless Audio feature that was rolled out last year in May. It allows users to listen to music in high quality without actually paying extra for it.

spotify

Spotify has announced to roll out its new Spotify HiFi tier by the end of 2021, but there is still no sign of it. Notably, its rivals Apple Music and Amazon Music have already launched their somewhat similar features already. For the unversed, Spotify HiFi will offer CD-quality streaming and support lossless audio. Last month, Spotify had issued a comment hinting that the HiFi feature has been delayed indefinitely. Also Read - Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify reportedly loses $4 billion in market value

Recently, during investors and analysts meeting for Q4 2021, Spotify CEO Daneiel Ek revealed the company does not have any timeline for this feature yet. According to him, many features related to music will be delayed due to licensing negotiations with partners. As per his statement, “Many of the features that we talk about and especially that’s related to music ends up into licensing. So I can’t really announce any specific on this other than to say that we’re in constant dialogue with our partners to bring this to market.” Also Read - Spotify: How to make a collaborative playlist and add music to it

Spotify’s said HiFi feature is similar to Apple Music’s Lossless Audio feature that was rolled out last year in May. It allows users to listen to music in high quality without actually paying extra for it. Also Read - Spotify becomes the most used music streaming service globally, again

Turns out, even after not keeping up with the promises, Spotify has managed to be the largest music streaming service globally in Q2 2021. A report reveals that Spotify gained 523.9 million paid subscribers worldwide in the second quarter of 2021.

For the unversed, Spotify has reportedly lost $4 billion in market value as several artists including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Nils Lofgren pull down their albums from the platform. This was done in protest against comedian Joe Rogan’s top-rated podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” that aired misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. The podcast apparently suggested that healthy young people don’t need the COVID-19 vaccine. In the protest, hashtags including #DeleteSpotify and #CancelSpotify also trended on social media.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update
News
MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update
Promised to roll out in 2021, Spotify HiFi feature still doesnt have any timeline

Apps

Promised to roll out in 2021, Spotify HiFi feature still doesnt have any timeline

Chip-enabled e-passports coming to India soon

News

Chip-enabled e-passports coming to India soon

Joe Rogan convtroversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music

Apps

Joe Rogan convtroversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music

Netflix announces to release over 70 films this year: Check out the list

Entertainment

Netflix announces to release over 70 films this year: Check out the list

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

Chip-enabled e-passports coming to India soon

Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles

John Legend launches new music-based NFT

Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Promised to roll out in 2021, Spotify HiFi feature still doesnt have any timeline

Apps

Promised to roll out in 2021, Spotify HiFi feature still doesnt have any timeline
Joe Rogan convtroversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music

Apps

Joe Rogan convtroversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music
How to create a collaborative playlist on Spotify

How To

How to create a collaborative playlist on Spotify
Spotify becomes the biggest music streaming service, followed by Apple Music

Apps

Spotify becomes the biggest music streaming service, followed by Apple Music
How to add your favourite song from Spotify in a Instagram Story

How To

How to add your favourite song from Spotify in a Instagram Story

हिंदी समाचार

Spotify पर एक गलत Podcast की वजह से उठा विवाद, हुआ करोंडो का नुकसान

Oppo आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगा धांसू Reno 7 Series, समेत कई डिवाइसेज

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, 7 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ समेत मिल रहे कई धमाल स्पेसिफिकेशन

Garena Free Fire में नए प्लेयर्स के लिए ये 5 कैरेक्टर हैं बहुत उपयोगी, गेम जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

Xiaomi MIUI 13 भारत में लॉन्च, शाओमी और रेडमी के इन स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

News

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update
News
MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update
Chip-enabled e-passports coming to India soon

News

Chip-enabled e-passports coming to India soon
Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles
John Legend launches new music-based NFT

News

John Legend launches new music-based NFT
Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

News

Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers