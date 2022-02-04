Spotify has announced to roll out its new Spotify HiFi tier by the end of 2021, but there is still no sign of it. Notably, its rivals Apple Music and Amazon Music have already launched their somewhat similar features already. For the unversed, Spotify HiFi will offer CD-quality streaming and support lossless audio. Last month, Spotify had issued a comment hinting that the HiFi feature has been delayed indefinitely. Also Read - Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify reportedly loses $4 billion in market value

Recently, during investors and analysts meeting for Q4 2021, Spotify CEO Daneiel Ek revealed the company does not have any timeline for this feature yet. According to him, many features related to music will be delayed due to licensing negotiations with partners. As per his statement, "Many of the features that we talk about and especially that's related to music ends up into licensing. So I can't really announce any specific on this other than to say that we're in constant dialogue with our partners to bring this to market."

Spotify's said HiFi feature is similar to Apple Music's Lossless Audio feature that was rolled out last year in May. It allows users to listen to music in high quality without actually paying extra for it.

Turns out, even after not keeping up with the promises, Spotify has managed to be the largest music streaming service globally in Q2 2021. A report reveals that Spotify gained 523.9 million paid subscribers worldwide in the second quarter of 2021.

For the unversed, Spotify has reportedly lost $4 billion in market value as several artists including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Nils Lofgren pull down their albums from the platform. This was done in protest against comedian Joe Rogan’s top-rated podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” that aired misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. The podcast apparently suggested that healthy young people don’t need the COVID-19 vaccine. In the protest, hashtags including #DeleteSpotify and #CancelSpotify also trended on social media.