Spotify has finally stepped into metaverse by announcing to bring its own island on Roblox called Spotify Island. This virtual space will allow players to make music, play games and interact with virtual artists. Spotify describes this island as “a paradise of sound where fans and artists from all over the world can hang out and explore a wonderland of sounds, quests, and exclusive merch.” Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro gets featured in Metaverse for virtual unboxing experience: Watch video

Spotify Island

Spotify Island features a Spotify branding and has a lot of green colour landscape along with heart-shaped “Like” icons that players can collect and purchase virtual merchandise of their favourite music artists. As per the music-streaming platform, the exclusive in-game virtual merch will allow artists to connect with their fans and earn money. A percentage of the sales made will go to the artists. Also Read - Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse with $2 billion investment

Spotify reveals that this “audio oasis” is full of virtual Easter eggs, that will give different advantages to the players. These players can also access Spotify’s beat-making stations by Soundtrap. It is a Spotify-owned digital audio workstation that allows users to collaborate remotely.

Additionally, gamers will be able to portal out of the main island to the themed islands “that will come to life throughout the year”. According to Spotify, “These destinations will be filled with exclusive content, artist interactions, and themed mini-quests that are designed for both superfans and curious explorers.”

Turn out the lights and explore #SpotifyIsland in neon night mode 👀 pic.twitter.com/dC5gTnXGQB — Spotify (@Spotify) May 3, 2022

The music-streaming platform has announced that the first themed experience fans can expect on Spotify Island is K-Park, an homage to all things K-Pop. Coming later this spring, K-Park will give fans the chance to interact with artist superstars Stray Kids and SUNMI.