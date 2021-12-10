Tinder, a much-popular dating platform has announced its partnership with Spotify to launch a new ‘Music Mode’ for its users. The newly introduced Music Mode feature will allow users to listen to a 30-second looped preview of their potential match’s chosen song when they visit their profile. Tinder has rolled out an interesting way for users to find their match on the platform. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2021 to Apple Music Replay: Hold my beer

To enter the Music Mode, users need to link their Spotify accounts with their profiles and add a chosen song, known as "anthem". Notably, the anthems feature was launched on Tinder back in 2016 in partnership with Spotify. This feature will be available for all users globally, given that they have Spotify as well. The Music Mode feature will be found on the dating app's "Explore" page.

For the unversed, Tinder rolled out its Explore tab in India earlier this year. This section included new interactive experiences like Hot Takes and Swipe Night. Tinder says that Explore is section is the "biggest update to Tinder since the invention of the original Swipe feature".

“Now with Music Mode, our members can experience that feeling when you’re at a party and you find out someone else loves the same songs you do,” said Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder. “It’s amazing how adding music as another element of discovery elevates the whole experience on Tinder. Songs are deeply personal, and Music Mode is a place to spark something new through music.”

According to Tinder, almost 40% of all Gen Z members globally have added the new Anthems to their profiles and this has given them a 10% increase in matches. As per Tinder, “Music Mode builds on the natural ties between music and human connection by letting members find others through their love of the same tunes, all while creating a party-like atmosphere that makes their Sunday night Tinder sesh more fun.”