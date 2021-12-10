comscore Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Find your soulmate with this new mixtape ‘Music Mode’ feature on Tinder
News

Find your soulmate with this new mixtape ‘Music Mode’ feature on Tinder

Apps

The newly introduced Music Mode feature will allow users to listen to a 30-second looped preview of their potential match's chosen song when they visit their profile.

tinder-Music Mode (1)

Tinder, a much-popular dating platform has announced its partnership with Spotify to launch a new ‘Music Mode’ for its users. The newly introduced Music Mode feature will allow users to listen to a 30-second looped preview of their potential match’s chosen song when they visit their profile. Tinder has rolled out an interesting way for users to find their match on the platform. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2021 to Apple Music Replay: Hold my beer

To enter the Music Mode, users need to link their Spotify accounts with their profiles and add a chosen song, known as “anthem”. Notably, the anthems feature was launched on Tinder back in 2016 in partnership with Spotify. This feature will be available for all users globally, given that they have Spotify as well. The Music Mode feature will be found on the dating app’s “Explore” page. Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2021: How to see your top songs, artists, albums of 2021

For the unversed, Tinder rolled out its Explore tab in India earlier this year. This section included new interactive experiences like Hot Takes and Swipe Night. Tinder says that Explore is section is the “biggest update to Tinder since the invention of the original Swipe feature”. Also Read - Spotify launches Netflix Hub to offer exclusive soundtracks, podcast and more

“Now with Music Mode, our members can experience that feeling when you’re at a party and you find out someone else loves the same songs you do,” said Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder. “It’s amazing how adding music as another element of discovery elevates the whole experience on Tinder. Songs are deeply personal, and Music Mode is a place to spark something new through music.”
To vote for other categories click here.

According to Tinder, almost 40% of all Gen Z members globally have added the new Anthems to their profiles and this has given them a 10% increase in matches. As per Tinder, “Music Mode builds on the natural ties between music and human connection by letting members find others through their love of the same tunes, all while creating a party-like atmosphere that makes their Sunday night Tinder sesh more fun.”

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 1:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 10, 2021 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
News
Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

Apps

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Apps

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste

Apps

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

Mobiles

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste

Apps

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste
How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Features

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users
Here's how to checkout your personalised Spotify Wrapped 2021 data

Apps

Here's how to checkout your personalised Spotify Wrapped 2021 data
Spotify introduces Netflix Hub with soundtracks, podcasts of hit shows, movies

Entertainment

Spotify introduces Netflix Hub with soundtracks, podcasts of hit shows, movies
Spotify removes this default feature for albums after Adele's request

Entertainment

Spotify removes this default feature for albums after Adele's request

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire New Age इवेंट कैलेंडर लीक, गन और पेट के साथ मिलेंगे ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Google Photos ने अपने यूजर्स को दिया एक गिफ्ट, 'Best of 2021' Memories Collection को किया रोलआउट

BGMI खेलने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, गेम से हट गया यह गेम-मोड

बंद हो सकते हैं इन लोगों के सिम कार्ड? सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

PUBG: New State का नया अपडेट नहीं हुआ रिलीज, नए हथियारों और Survivor Pass के लिए करना होगा थोड़ा और इंतजार

Latest Videos

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi
Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts
Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why

News

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why
Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
News
Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

Apps

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets
WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Apps

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch
Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

Mobiles

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

Gaming

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers