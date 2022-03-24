comscore Spotify's Greenroom app to integrate with the main app
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotify to integrate its live audio conversation app with the main app soon
News

Spotify to integrate its live audio conversation app with the main app soon

Apps

Spotify has also announced that users who download the main app from the Google Play Store will now have options to pay with either Spotify's payment system or with Google Play Billing.

Untitled design (73)

Spotify’s Greenroom app, a live audio app, is being moved to the main streaming app so that it is more visible to the users, reported Bloomberg. It will now be renamed Spotify Live. For the unversed, the Greenroom app was launched in June last year that was meant to host conversations that subscribers can listen to, just like Clubhouse. This was also reported by developer Steve Moser in the beta version of Spotify’s iOS app and confirmed it to Bloomberg as well. Also Read - Spotify finally starts rolling out swipe-to-queue feature for Android users: Report

For the unversed, up till now, a Greenroom user was not required to have a Spotify account to get access to Greenroom, however, after this integration, that is bound to change. Right now, those who have a Spotify account can log in to Greenroom using Spotify login credentials, or they can choose to create a new account on the app. The transformation is likely to take place in the second quarter of this year. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in conflict

Spotify had acquired the Locker Room app by Betty Labs back when there was a lot of buzz regarding audio chatrooms. It was rebranded as Greenroom after. This was launched for both iOS and Android users and competed against Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces and more. Greenroom struggled to find its footing in the market, choices are moving it to the mainstream app might help the app gain traction. Also Read - Spotify's Car Thing is now available publicly in the US at $90: All you need to know

Spotify has recently teamed up with Complex Networks to boost its live audio efforts. The Swedish audio streaming platform has also signed a deal with sports podcast “The Fantasy Footballers” to host weekly conversations.

Recently, Spotify has entered into a partnership with Google, “a multiyear agreement that represents a first-of-its-kind option in payment choice”. Spotify users who download the app from the Google Play Store will now have options to pay with either Spotify’s payment system or with Google Play Billing. Both the options will be provided in the app itself. This is expected to roll out later this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 11:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets 1TB variant in India: Here s how much it costs
News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets 1TB variant in India: Here s how much it costs
Instagram brings back much-requested chronological feed

Apps

Instagram brings back much-requested chronological feed

YouTube Health gets two new features in India

Apps

YouTube Health gets two new features in India

Redmi 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check pricing, offers, specs

Deals

Redmi 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check pricing, offers, specs

Spotify's Greenroom app to integrate with the main app

Apps

Spotify's Greenroom app to integrate with the main app

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets 1TB variant in India: Here s how much it costs

Instagram brings back much-requested chronological feed

YouTube Health gets two new features in India

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to debut on March 27: Here s what to expect

Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Spotify's Greenroom app to integrate with the main app

Apps

Spotify's Greenroom app to integrate with the main app
Spotify introduces 'swipe-to-queue' feature for Android users: How it works

Apps

Spotify introduces 'swipe-to-queue' feature for Android users: How it works
How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Features

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict
Spotify's Car Thing, an in-car entertainment unit, is now available for purchase in the US

Apps

Spotify's Car Thing, an in-car entertainment unit, is now available for purchase in the US
Spotify acquires podcast companies Podsights and Chartable

Apps

Spotify acquires podcast companies Podsights and Chartable

हिंदी समाचार

अपने इंस्टाग्राम फीड को खुद से करें कंट्रोल, जुड़ गया नया फीचर

Samsung Galaxy M53 के स्पेसिफिकेशन एक बार फिर हुए लीक, मिल सकता है 108MP कैमरा

Poco X4 Pro 5G की भारत लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, मिल सकती हैं ये खूबियां

डिजिटल इंडिया को बढ़ावा, FY 2021-22 में 7422 करोड़ बार हुआ ऑनलाइन पेमेंट

Redmi 10 की पहली सेल आज, 6000mAh बैटरी वाले फोन पर मिल रहे ये जबरदस्त ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets 1TB variant in India: Here s how much it costs
News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets 1TB variant in India: Here s how much it costs
Instagram brings back much-requested chronological feed

Apps

Instagram brings back much-requested chronological feed
YouTube Health gets two new features in India

Apps

YouTube Health gets two new features in India
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to debut on March 27: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to debut on March 27: Here s what to expect
Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

Mobiles

Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers