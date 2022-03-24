Spotify’s Greenroom app, a live audio app, is being moved to the main streaming app so that it is more visible to the users, reported Bloomberg. It will now be renamed Spotify Live. For the unversed, the Greenroom app was launched in June last year that was meant to host conversations that subscribers can listen to, just like Clubhouse. This was also reported by developer Steve Moser in the beta version of Spotify’s iOS app and confirmed it to Bloomberg as well. Also Read - Spotify finally starts rolling out swipe-to-queue feature for Android users: Report

For the unversed, up till now, a Greenroom user was not required to have a Spotify account to get access to Greenroom, however, after this integration, that is bound to change. Right now, those who have a Spotify account can log in to Greenroom using Spotify login credentials, or they can choose to create a new account on the app. The transformation is likely to take place in the second quarter of this year.

Spotify had acquired the Locker Room app by Betty Labs back when there was a lot of buzz regarding audio chatrooms. It was rebranded as Greenroom after. This was launched for both iOS and Android users and competed against Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces and more. Greenroom struggled to find its footing in the market, choices are moving it to the mainstream app might help the app gain traction.

Spotify has recently teamed up with Complex Networks to boost its live audio efforts. The Swedish audio streaming platform has also signed a deal with sports podcast “The Fantasy Footballers” to host weekly conversations.

Recently, Spotify has entered into a partnership with Google, “a multiyear agreement that represents a first-of-its-kind option in payment choice”. Spotify users who download the app from the Google Play Store will now have options to pay with either Spotify’s payment system or with Google Play Billing. Both the options will be provided in the app itself. This is expected to roll out later this year.