comscore Joe Rogan convtroversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify reportedly loses $4 billion in market value
News

Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify reportedly loses $4 billion in market value

Apps

As a sign of protest against comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Nils Lofgren had their music removed from Spotify.

spotify-1200

Recently, Spotify was being criticised for its top-rated podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” that aired misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. The podcast apparently suggested that healthy young people don’t need the COVID-19 vaccine. As a sign of protest against comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Nils Lofgren had their music removed from the platform. Reportedly, this has led Spotify to lose $4 billion in market value. Hashtags including #DeleteSpotify and #CancelSpotify also trended on social media. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Govt proposes new Digital University, online classes on TV, radio, phones

To reduce the spread of misinformation on the platform, Spotify has announced to add “content advisory” to its podcasts that include discussion about COVID-19. This announcement is recently made by Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek in a company blog. This news comes after the company recently faced backlash for giving voice to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. As per the blog, “This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform.” Also Read - Soon you could use your smartphone camera to test for Covid infection

According to Spotify, this content advisory will direct the listeners to the COVID-19 Hub that will provide the right information to the listeners. For the unversed, Spotify’s COVID-19 Hub is “a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources.”

The company has also announced the new “Spotify Platform Rules“, which will work as a guidebook for all creators on the platform including the ones whose work is shared across multiple platforms. Spotify explains that these rules are being localised into different languages to help creators understand how Spotify assesses content.

According to the company blog, “We will also begin testing ways to highlight our Platform Rules in our creator and publisher tools to raise awareness around what’s acceptable and help creators understand their accountability for the content they post on our platform.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 10:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 4, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Joe Rogan convtroversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music
Apps
Joe Rogan convtroversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music
Netflix announces to release over 70 films this year: Check out the list

Entertainment

Netflix announces to release over 70 films this year: Check out the list

Realme GT 2 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro launching in India today: Here's all we know so far

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro launching in India today: Here's all we know so far

Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles

John Legend launches new music-based NFT

Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile

WhatsApp Banned 2MN Indian WhatsApp Account

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Union Budget 2022: Govt proposes new Digital University, online classes on TV, radio, phones

News

Union Budget 2022: Govt proposes new Digital University, online classes on TV, radio, phones
Spotify podcasts that discuss COVID-19 will get 'content advisory'

Apps

Spotify podcasts that discuss COVID-19 will get 'content advisory'
Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon

News

Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon
Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on

News

Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on
162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions

News

162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगा धांसू Reno 7 Series, समेत कई डिवाइसेज

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, 7 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ समेत मिल रहे कई धमाल स्पेसिफिकेशन

Garena Free Fire में नए प्लेयर्स के लिए ये 5 कैरेक्टर हैं बहुत उपयोगी, गेम जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

Xiaomi MIUI 13 भारत में लॉन्च, शाओमी और रेडमी के इन स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा सपोर्ट

पबजी, फ्री फायर की टक्कर वाले देसी गेम Indus का गेम-प्ले हुआ रिवील

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

News

Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles
Electric Vehicle
Bounce registers over 10 lakh battery swaps for electric vehicles
John Legend launches new music-based NFT

News

John Legend launches new music-based NFT
Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

News

Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming
Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile

Gaming

Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile
WhatsApp Banned 2MN Indian WhatsApp Account

News

WhatsApp Banned 2MN Indian WhatsApp Account

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers