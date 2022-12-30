comscore Spotify Premium is free for a limited time: Here's how to avail the offer
Spotify Premium is free for next three months, but you need to hurry up

Spotify Premium is being offered for free for a limited time in India. Avail the special offer and enjoy music in high quality at up to 320kbps.

  • Spotify Premium is free for the next three months.
  • The free offer can be availed by Saturday.
  • This offer is only for those who haven't tried Premium subscription earlier.
Spotify is back with another offer for those looking to try its Premium service. Spotify Premium is now free for the next three months. However, the free offer is available for only this year so you need to hurry.  Also Read - Spotify introduces 'New Year's Hub' with special playlists, party hits and more

Spotify Premium is free for the next 3 months

Spotify Premium is being offered at Rs 0 for the next 3 months in India. This comes months after the subscription was offered for free and just weeks later the company announced its Reward program in the country.  Also Read - Spotify introduces Rewards Program with Premium Mini in India at Rs 2

Although the offer is live, you need to hurry up as it will end on 31 December 2022, which is just a day away, depending on when you are reading this story.  Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to see your top 5 artists, songs, playlists of the year

Interestingly, unlike before, this time around the Premium subscription is only for those who haven’t tried Premium yet. This means if you have used Premium earlier and want to get it for free again, that’s unfortunately not possible. 

But those who haven’t experienced Spotify Premium and want to try can follow the steps below to avail of the offer. 

How to get Spotify Premium for free

Step 1: Open the Spotify website on your smartphone or desktop. Or, visit this link

Step 2: Once you are on the Spotify website, you should see the ‘3 months of Premium’ on the top. 

Step 3: Tap on GET 3 MONTH FOR ₹0.

Step 4: Log in or sign up to continue.

Step 5: Add your card and confirm to avail the offer.

Do not worry, you won’t be charged anything until late March next year. Also, if you don’t like Premium, you can cancel the subscription by removing your card.

Spotify Premium offers quite a lot of features as opposed to its free version. Of course, there are no ads but also you get to stream music at up to 320 kbps. It is also proven to provide better music suggestions over other music services such as Apple Music.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2022 12:41 PM IST
