comscore Spotify revamps its Apple Watch app with cleaner UI, new features
News

Spotify revamps Apple Watch app with direct downloads feature and more

Apps

The new Spotify app offers a "new sleek design with larger artwork, animations", and useful additions like the ability to swipe to like a song.

Highlights

  • The new update allows users to quickly download music for offline listening from the watch itself.
  • Spotify has brought its 'Tap' shortcut to Meta's Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses.
spotify-1200

Spotify

Leading music streaming platform Spotify has started rolling out its new Apple Watch application, with larger controls and swipe gestures. The new update allows users to easily browse and choose their favourite music and podcasts in ‘Your Library’, the company said in a blogpost. Also Read - Amazon is giving six months of Spotify Premium subscription for free in India: How to get it

Spotify Apple Watch app gets a makeover

The new Spotify update allows users to quickly download music for offline listening from the watch itself. Earlier, you could download music to your Apple Watch but still needed to pull out your iPhone to listen to the music. However, the new update allows users to listen to the downloaded audio content without reaching out to their iPhone. Also Read - Spotify is giving 4 months of Premium subscription for free: Here's how to avail the Diwali special offer

Additionally, users can now swipe to like a song from the list view, a format that is already available in the Spotify iOS app. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Spotify launches a dedicated hub with playlists, exclusive clips and more

It offers a “new sleek design with larger artwork, animations”, and useful additions like the ability to swipe to like a song.

spotify, apple watch

Image: Spotify

“It is also super easy to spot new episodes marked with a blue dot, so you will never miss fresh episodes from your favourite creators,” the company said.

The music streaming platform mentioned that the users have to make sure to update the application to the latest version.

Spotify has brought its ‘Tap’ shortcut to Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses. By pressing and holding on the side of the glasses, users can instantly start playing music on their phones. As for podcasts, users will be able to see the listening progress and pick right where left off. Earlier, it used to restart the entire podcast whenever you left it in between.

The platform can also be used in the ambient mode on Amazon’s ‘Fire TV Omni QLED’ televisions, to let subscribers explore recommendations or “flick through albums, songs, and playlists using the remote control”, the company said.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 10, 2022 5:18 PM IST
