Spotify Stations app to shut down from May 16: Here's why

Spotify Stations app to shut down from May 16

Spotify Stations first launched in Australia in 2018 and later rolled out in the US in 2019.

Spotify to shut down its radio-like listening app Stations on May 16. The company has confirmed that its lightweight listening app Spotify Stations will no longer be available from mid May. Also Read - Spotify announces to bring a music-themed virtual island on Roblox called Spotify Island

The Stations app was originally designed for those who want a more radio-like experience, rather than having to seek out music or customise their own playlists. Spotify Stations first launched in Australia in 2018 and later rolled out in the US in 2019. Also Read - Spotify's Car Thing gets new features including queueing of songs, responding to calls and more

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of experiments to create better listening experiences for our users,” a spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch. Also Read - Spotify is testing a new feature to help listeners discover music via user-created playlists

“Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. Our Spotify Stations Beta was one of those tests. We will be sunsetting the current feature, but users will be able to easily transfer their favourite stations and enjoy a similar radio experience directly within the Spotify app,” the spokesperson added.

Spotify has not elaborated on the reason behind its decision to shut down Stations, but noted that users can move all of their favourite stations to the main Spotify app to continue listening to them.

The company said that while it does not take sunsetting services lightly, Spotify Radio provides a similar listening experience to Stations so listeners can use that instead. Spotify Radio is a feature in the main app that creates a playlist based on any song, album, playlist or artist you select.

Meanwhile, Spotify finally stepped into metaverse by announcing to bring its own island on Roblox called Spotify Island. This virtual space will allow players to make music, play games and interact with virtual artists. Spotify describes this island as “a paradise of sound where fans and artists from all over the world can hang out and explore a wonderland of sounds, quests, and exclusive merch.”

Spotify Island features a Spotify branding and has a lot of green colour landscape along with heart-shaped “Like” icons that players can collect and purchase virtual merchandise of their favourite music artists. As per the music-streaming platform, the exclusive in-game virtual merch will allow artists to connect with their fans and earn money. A percentage of the sales made will go to the artists.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: May 8, 2022 6:53 PM IST

