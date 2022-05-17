After Instagram and Facebook, Spotify is testing NFTs on its platform now. The music streaming platform is currently testing a new feature that will let artists promote their NFTs, reported Music Ally. Since it is in the testing phase, this option is available for a small group of artists that include Steve Aoki and The Wombats. Reportedly, the feature is being tested on Android users in the US. Also Read - Instagram to begin testing NFTs this week in the US: All you need to know

Spotify confirmed the NFTs feature in a statement, “Spotify is running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles. We routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve artist and fan experiences. Some of those tests end up paving the way for a broader experience and others serve only as an important learning.” Also Read - Spotify Stations app to shut down from May 16

As per the report, artists who are a part of this test will be able to see a preview of select artist NFTs from their profile page itself. Notably, users can not only see these NFTs, but they can even purchase them via an external marketplace. Spotify says that this experiment is a result of requests from industry partners. As per the streaming platform, “the test is part of its continued efforts to enable artists to deepen their connections with fans both on and off its platform”. Also Read - Spotify announces to bring a music-themed virtual island on Roblox called Spotify Island

For the unversed, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced that they are testing NFTs on Instagram and Facebook for select users in the US.

Spotify is working on a lot of innovative projects. Recently, it announced that it has bought land in the metaverse, Roblox, called Spotify Island. Users will be able to make music, play games and interact with virtual artists. The exclusive in-game virtual merch will allow artists to connect with their fans and earn money. A percentage of the sales made will go to the artists.