Spotify announced its HiFi streaming tier for users back in 2021. This tier aims to offer a high-quality audio experience. This subscription plan is expected to come with support for music in CD-quality lossless audio format. However, this much-awaited plan never saw the light of day. A new survey circulated by the streaming platform that mentions this audio tier, hints that the company might be planning to launch it soon. This tier might be called the "Platinum" tier.

Spotify rumoured to launch ‘HiFi tier’ soon

As reported by 9to5Mac, a user received a survey from Spotify after he canceled his Spotify Premium plan for Apple Music after 10 years of being a Spotify user. The said survey revealed a few details of the upcoming audio tier. This tier also asked if the user would like to switch back to Spotify "in the next 30 days" for the mentioned features.

Features revealed in the survey include HiFi, Studio Sound, Headphone Tuner, Audio Insights, Library Pro, Playlist Pro and Limited-ad Spotify podcasts. In terms of pricing, this plan is expected to be priced at $19.99 (approx 1,600) per month for one single account.

For the unversed, Spotify rivals Apple Music and Amazon Music already lossless audio, something that Spotify will start offering with the upcoming tier. It can be a bit difficult for Spotify to convince users to subscribe to the HiFi tier, since Apple Music and Amazon Music offer these features at no additional cost. A few reports hint that this is the reason why Spotify has to delay this audio tier.

Spotify has recently confirmed that users in the US will now have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles. Users will be able to browse the catalog on the Spotify app and purchase through the website, it added, similar to the purchase of a Spotify subscription. With the introduction of audiobooks, the company is locking horns with Amazon’s Audible service.