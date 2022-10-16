comscore Spotify might finally introduce its HiFi tier with lossless audio support: Report
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotify Testing New Platinum Hifi Streaming Plan Audio Platinum
News

Spotify is working on a new “Platinum” HiFi streaming plan: Know features

Apps

The upcoming Spotify tier is likely to come with Studio Sound, Headphone Tuner, Audio Insights, and more.

Spotify

Spotify announced its HiFi streaming tier for users back in 2021. This tier aims to offer a high-quality audio experience. This subscription plan is expected to come with support for music in CD-quality lossless audio format. However, this much-awaited plan never saw the light of day. A new survey circulated by the streaming platform that mentions this audio tier, hints that the company might be planning to launch it soon. This tier might be called the “Platinum” tier. Also Read - Spotify acquires Dublin-based Kinzen to take on harmful content

Spotify rumoured to launch ‘HiFi tier’ soon

As reported by 9to5Mac, a user received a survey from Spotify after he canceled his Spotify Premium plan for Apple Music after 10 years of being a Spotify user. The said survey revealed a few details of the upcoming audio tier. This tier also asked if the user would like to switch back to Spotify “in the next 30 days” for the mentioned features. Also Read - Spotify introduces audiobook service for US users

Features revealed in the survey include HiFi, Studio Sound, Headphone Tuner, Audio Insights, Library Pro, Playlist Pro and Limited-ad Spotify podcasts. In terms of pricing, this plan is expected to be priced at $19.99  (approx 1,600) per month for one single account. Also Read - Spotify users will soon be able to post audio reactions to music playlists

For the unversed, Spotify rivals Apple Music and Amazon Music already lossless audio, something that Spotify will start offering with the upcoming tier. It can be a bit difficult for Spotify to convince users to subscribe to the HiFi tier, since Apple Music and Amazon Music offer these features at no additional cost. A few reports hint that this is the reason why Spotify has to delay this audio tier.

Spotify has recently confirmed that users in the US will now have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles. Users will be able to browse the catalog on the Spotify app and purchase through the website, it added, similar to the purchase of a Spotify subscription. With the introduction of audiobooks, the company is locking horns with Amazon’s Audible service.

  • Published Date: October 16, 2022 1:44 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPad smart home hub dock expected to launch in 2023
News
Apple iPad smart home hub dock expected to launch in 2023
Apple iPhone SE 2022 receives a price hike in India of Rs 6,000: Know details

Deals

Apple iPhone SE 2022 receives a price hike in India of Rs 6,000: Know details

Apple iPhone 14 Plus sales lower than expected: Here's why

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Plus sales lower than expected: Here's why

Top smartphones that you can buy for under Rs 10,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones that you can buy for under Rs 10,000 in India

Google Meet to zoom in your face during meetings for better visibility

Apps

Google Meet to zoom in your face during meetings for better visibility

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPad smart home hub dock expected to launch in 2023

Apple iPhone SE 2022 receives a price hike in India of Rs 6,000: Know details

Apple iPhone 14 Plus sales lower than expected: Here's why

Tata Power confirms cyberattack: All details

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More