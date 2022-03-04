comscore Spotify introduces 'swipe-to-queue' feature for Android users: How it works
Spotify finally starts rolling out swipe-to-queue feature for Android users: Report

Prior to this, Android users had to click on the three dots in front of the track to add it to the ongoing Spotify playlist.

Image: Pixabay

Just like many other apps, Spotify also has different features for iOS and Android versions. One such feature is the swipe-to-queue. Already available for iOS users, this feature has now been spotted on the Android version as well. Unofficially called “swipe-to-queue”, this feature lets users add tracks to their playlist with simple gestures. iOS users had this feature for many years but not for Android users, until now. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in conflict

First reported by u/Far-Contact-9369 on Reddit, the feature is now available on the Spotify app for Android. Prior to this, Android users had to click on the three dots in front of the track to add it to the playlist instead of just doing it with a gesture. With the new swipe to queue feature, users will just have to swipe left on a song in the app to add it to the currently playing playlist. Also Read - Spotify's Car Thing is now available publicly in the US at $90: All you need to know

Image: Reddit

The company has not officially announced the rollout of this feature, but several users have started receiving it already. This feature requested by fans for a long time. Back in 2015, someone had requested this feature for Android users on the Spotify Community, to which the company responded that it is “on our radar” last year. Also Read - Spotify acquires podcast measurements and analytics companies- Podsights, Chartable

For the unversed, Spotify has finally rolled out its “Car Thing”, an in-car entertainment system, for its users in the US. Just like Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto, Spotify’s Car Thing will need a Wi-Fi connection and an app, in this case, Spotify, to stream songs. The Car Thing device is available for purchase in the US for $89.99 (approx Rs 6,700). The device can work with USB, Bluetooth and Aux as well.

The device features a knob, a colorful touchscreen, voice control features and more. Notably, it does not come with speakers, hence, it will use car speakers.

Published Date: March 4, 2022 9:00 AM IST
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 9:00 AM IST

