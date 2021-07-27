Spotify's What's New Feed will now notify users about new releases in real-time

Spotify has introduced a new ‘What’s New’ feed feature to keep its users engaged to the platform. The new feature will notify users when their favourite artists and podcast producers release new content. Following the cue from popular social networks like Facebook, Spotify has put a bell icon in the mobile app’s home interface that will allow users to get notifications to the latest content. The feed will be rolling out both on iOS and Android globally in the next few weeks. Also Read - Spotify Greenroom Clubhouse-like live audio room is here: How to download and get started?

Spotify What’s New Feed feature: How does it work

Spotify What’s New feed feature will gather new music and content from musicians and podcasts a Spotify user follows on the platform. A new bell icon at the top right of the mobile app’s home interface will let you access the feed. Whenever new content is added, a blue dot will pop up notifying you about the latest content. One can add artists and podcasts by pressing the “Follow button” on their ‘respective pages.’ The feed will be updated in real-time as well. Also Read - You can now download albums on Spotify desktop app: Here's how

“What’s New makes it easier than ever to catch all the latest songs and episodes from the creators you follow. Plus, it’s even updated in real-time, so you know you’ll get to listen to new content just as it’s released,” Spoify stated. Also Read - Spotify rolling out a hands-free way to control your music; here's how it works

“Easily access your What’s New feed by clicking the new bell icon (🔔), located at the top of the Home tab on your phone. A blue dot indicator on the bell icon will let you know at a glance if new songs or episodes have been released since your last visit. What’s New also includes filters that allow you to sort for new music releases or new podcast and show episodes, helping you find what you’re looking for more quickly,” the social network added.

As cited by Engadget, the new What’s New feature is somewhat similar to Spotify’s already available Release Radar playlist. The latter shows new content that you can add to your Spotify library. While the new feature will certainly help to get hold of new songs at one stack, it will be more useful for those regular podcast listeners.