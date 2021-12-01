Just like every year, Spotify is all set to release the 2021 Spotify Wrapped insights for its listeners. This playlist will allow Spotify users to look back at their favourite songs, albums, artists and listening activities of the year. The music streaming app is yet to announce when it will release this feature this year. Users can even set a reminder on Twitter to get notified as soon as the Wrapped feature is live on the app. Also Read - Spotify launches Netflix Hub to offer exclusive soundtracks, podcast and more

For the uninitiated, these Spotify Wrapped insights can be shared on social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. It will be available for both free and premium Spotify users on Android and iOS.

As per Spotify’s 2020 Wrapped insights, Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist of the year and his album YHLQMDLG was the most streamed album of 2020. As for the most-streamed song, “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd bagged the place. On the other hand, Billie Eilish was the most streamed female artist of 2020.

How to access Spotify Wrapped 2021 data on the app

Open the Spotify app on your phone or computer Tap on the “Your 2021 Wrapped” banner on the home screen You will then see the Spotify Wrapped “Story” that will show you the insights of this year. You can tap on the “Share this story” to share this data on social media platforms

