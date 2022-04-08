comscore Spotify announces new features for its Car Thing: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotifys Car Thing Gets New Features Including Queueing Of Songs Responding To Calls And More
News

Spotify's Car Thing gets new features including queueing of songs, responding to calls and more

Apps

Spotify's Car Thing can now take and dismiss incoming calls. The device can even let you switch between media by presets, or voice, or simply tapping the screen.

Untitled design - 2022-04-08T084307.807

Spotify recently launched its Car Thing in the US and now, the company is back with new features and controls for the device. For the unversed, Spotify’s Car Thing is a $90 device that is basically an infotainment system for your car. The music streaming platform has now announced that the device can now be used to respond to phone calls, and add tracks and podcasts to the queue. Also Read - Spotify is testing a new feature to help listeners discover music via user-created playlists

According to Spotify, “Add to Queue” is one of the most requested features that is now available for its users. You can add your favourite tracks or podcasts to a playlist by tapping on the display, long press on the track or you can just give a voice command saying “Hey Spotify, queue ‘drivers license’”. To view the queued songs and podcasts, you can simply say “Hey Spotify, open my queue” or press and keep holding the dial when in the “Now Playing” view. Also Read - Spotify rolls out the promised COVID-19 content advisory section for all users

As mentioned earlier, Spotify’s Car Thing can now take and dismiss incoming calls. The device can even let you switch between media by presets, or voice, or simply tapping the screen.

According to Spotify, users can now ask the Car Thing to play music as per their mood as well. They can give the command like “Hey Spotify, play cozy Sunday RnB”. Spotify will quickly create the personalised playlist and play it for you

As per a statement by Spotify, “Bringing these highly anticipated new features to Car Thing is part of Spotify’s ongoing commitment to building a truly frictionless experience for users across devices—whether in the car, at home, or on the go. Already a Car Thing user? No worries, updates will roll out for iOS users automatically!”

For the unversed, the Car Thing can work with USB, Bluetooth and Aux as well. It features a knob, a colorful touchscreen, voice control features and more. Notably, it does not come with speakers, hence, it will use car speakers.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 9:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion
Apps
Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion
Spotify announces new features for its Car Thing: All you need to know

Apps

Spotify announces new features for its Car Thing: All you need to know

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

automobile

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa

How To

How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa

World Health Day: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

Photo Gallery

World Health Day: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

World Health Day 2022: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

Photo Gallery

World Health Day 2022: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Spotify announces new features for its Car Thing: All you need to know

Apps

Spotify announces new features for its Car Thing: All you need to know
Spotify is testing a new feature called 'Featured Curators': How it works

Apps

Spotify is testing a new feature called 'Featured Curators': How it works
After Joe Rogan controversy, Spotify introduces "COVID-19 Guide" for users

Apps

After Joe Rogan controversy, Spotify introduces "COVID-19 Guide" for users
No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

Apps

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
Google pilots support for third-party billing with Spotify

News

Google pilots support for third-party billing with Spotify

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter कर रहा कमाल के फीचर की टेस्टिंग, अब खुद को ट्वीट से कर पाएंगे 'Unmention'

TRAI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, USSD Fee हटने के बाद यूजर्स को फ्री में मिलेगी मोबाइल बैंकिंग की सुविधा

BGMI के लिए आया नया Arena: Assault मोड, जानें क्या है खास?

Free Fire MAX के 5 जबरदस्त पेट, लंबे समय तक सर्वाइव करने में करते हैं मदद

OnePlus Nord 2T का फर्स्ट लुक आया सामने, स्पेसिफिकेशन भी हुए लीक

Latest Videos

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion
Apps
Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion
Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

automobile

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins

How To

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins
After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers