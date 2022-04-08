Spotify recently launched its Car Thing in the US and now, the company is back with new features and controls for the device. For the unversed, Spotify’s Car Thing is a $90 device that is basically an infotainment system for your car. The music streaming platform has now announced that the device can now be used to respond to phone calls, and add tracks and podcasts to the queue. Also Read - Spotify is testing a new feature to help listeners discover music via user-created playlists

According to Spotify, “Add to Queue” is one of the most requested features that is now available for its users. You can add your favourite tracks or podcasts to a playlist by tapping on the display, long press on the track or you can just give a voice command saying “Hey Spotify, queue ‘drivers license’”. To view the queued songs and podcasts, you can simply say “Hey Spotify, open my queue” or press and keep holding the dial when in the “Now Playing” view. Also Read - Spotify rolls out the promised COVID-19 content advisory section for all users

As mentioned earlier, Spotify’s Car Thing can now take and dismiss incoming calls. The device can even let you switch between media by presets, or voice, or simply tapping the screen.

According to Spotify, users can now ask the Car Thing to play music as per their mood as well. They can give the command like “Hey Spotify, play cozy Sunday RnB”. Spotify will quickly create the personalised playlist and play it for you

As per a statement by Spotify, “Bringing these highly anticipated new features to Car Thing is part of Spotify’s ongoing commitment to building a truly frictionless experience for users across devices—whether in the car, at home, or on the go. Already a Car Thing user? No worries, updates will roll out for iOS users automatically!”

For the unversed, the Car Thing can work with USB, Bluetooth and Aux as well. It features a knob, a colorful touchscreen, voice control features and more. Notably, it does not come with speakers, hence, it will use car speakers.